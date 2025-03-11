Royal Kahal Beach Resort temporarily closed; families of deceased tourists issue statement

As the investigation continues to determine the cause of death of three American tourists at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort on February 22nd, the hotel, located south of downtown San Pedro, has reportedly closed temporarily. The resort’s management is informing incoming guests about the closure and offering refunds for their reservations. Meanwhile, the families of the deceased are calling for a thorough and transparent investigation.

No specific reason has been provided for the resort’s abrupt closure. The three women, Imane Mallah, 24, Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, and Wafae El Arar, 26, all of Moroccan descent from Revere City, Massachusetts, USA, checked into the beach resort on Wednesday, February 19th. They were last seen alive entering their hotel room shortly after 7 PM the following day, and they were not seen leaving afterward. On the day their bodies were discovered, housekeeping and management had to use a master key to access their room.

The initial investigation revealed no signs of forced entry into the suite, and foul play has been dismissed. A police report noted the presence of froth and vomit at the mouths of the three women. One of the initial hypotheses concerning the cause of death was a drug overdose. Commissioner of Police Chester Williams stated that investigators initially considered the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning but ruled it out after tests conducted by the National Fire Service and the Department of the Environment on Tuesday, February 25th, yielded negative results.

Following a post-mortem examination on February 24th, it was determined that the women died from acute pulmonary edema, a condition that causes an excess of fluid in the lungs. The next step in the investigation is to determine what caused this condition in the three women.

On March 10th, the families of the three deceased tourists issued their first statement. They called the circumstances surrounding the girls’ deaths unclear and suspicious. “We are seeking answers to understand what happened in Belize. We urge the authorities in Belize and in the United States to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation so that we may find the truth and justice for Kaoutar, Imane, and Wafae,” they wrote. The families also honoured Mallah, Naqqad, and El Arar in the note, sharing information about the girls they knew and loved with the world.

Below is the complete statement:

“Bismillah (In the name of God),

It is with unimaginable pain and heartbreak that we share the devastating news of the passing of Kaoutar Naqqad, Imane Mallah, and Wafae El Arar, each a beloved light in the world lost too soon. Our families and all who loved these women are shattered, struggling to comprehend this profound and sudden loss.

With this statement, our families hope to honor Kaoutar, Imane, and Wafae by telling the world about the girls we knew and loved.

Imane was a radiant spirit and a beacon of kindness. She embraced life wholeheartedly, cherishing every soul that shared the journey with her. With her infectious smile, sparkling wit, and unwaveringly optimistic heart, Imane illuminated every space she graced. Her friends often remarked that her presence was like a warm, comforting light, guiding them through even the darkest times. She had a unique ability to listen deeply, making everyone feel heard and valued. Whether it was spending time with friends and family, engaging with her community, or simply her day-to-day life, Imane poured her heart into everything she did. Her laughter was contagious, and her stories were filled with humor and wisdom, leaving those around her both entertained and inspired. Imane’s excitement for life was matched only by her compassion for others, making her a cherished friend and an irreplaceable part of the community. She was our greatest love, and we will miss her every day for the rest of our lives. Until we meet again in Jannah (paradise) Insha’ Allah (God Willing).

Kaoutar was more than just a daughter, a sister, an aunt, and a friend — she was the light in our lives, someone whose kindness and warmth touched everyone she met. As the youngest daughter of four siblings, she held a special place in our family, bringing joy, laughter, and love into our home every single day. She was compassionate, caring, and deeply devoted to those she loved. Her heart was full of generosity, always putting others before herself and offering a listening ear, a comforting word, and unwavering support. She was a college student and worked as a residential support staff in a group home for troubled youth. Aspiring to join the police force, she eagerly awaited her opportunity to attend the police academy orientation. She was planning to visit Morocco with her parents in the summer. Before leaving for her flight, she prayed fajr (morning prayer for Muslims) and expressed to our mother how afraid she is of flying. We cannot put into words the depth of our grief and the void that Kaoutar’s passing has left in our hearts.

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of our beloved Wafae. She just turned 26 this month; she was full of life, dreams, and unwavering faith. Her name, meaning faithfulness and loyalty, was a true reflection of who she was — honest, kind, and deeply devoted to the people she loved. Wafae was a bright mind with a passion for women’s health. As a research technician at Massachusetts General Hospital, she dedicated herself to reproductive rights and was committed to making a difference in an area often overlooked in healthcare. She was so proud to have recently co-authored a journal article that she had been working on for months, hoping that her contributions would help women around the world. Just days before her passing, Wafae visited her older sister in North Carolina, spending time with her beloved niece and nephew. They will always remember her reading “Beauty and the Beast” in their playhouse, singing silly songs, and playing together at the park. She was their fun, loving aunt — the one who made every moment special. Wafae was also on a personal journey of faith, planning to wear the hijab this Ramadan alongside her younger sister. She prayed daily and had been translating the Quran into English, deepening her understanding and connection to her beliefs. To our mother, Wafae will always be the daughter who gifted her “forever flowers,” a symbol of the love and kindness she carried in her heart. To all who knew her, she was caring, funny, humble, and incredibly giving. She was a light in our lives, taken too soon. She will be deeply missed.

The circumstances surrounding this tragedy remain unclear and suspicious, and we are seeking answers to understand what happened in Belize. We urge the authorities in Belize and in the United States to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation so that we may find the truth and justice for Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae.

Our families are grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received during this heartbreaking time. We ask for continued prayers, patience, and privacy as we navigate this profound sorrow. May their beautiful souls rest in eternal peace. We will forever love and miss you, Kaoutar, Imane, and Wafae.”

In the meantime, the results of a toxicology test are currently pending, and samples collected from the women have reportedly been sent to the United States for testing.