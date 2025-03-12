Christian Ramos and Trevor Lopez charged for robbery at Alfaro’s Construction and Design Company

Following the bold daylight robbery at Alfaro’s Construction and Design Company, police have arrested and charged Christian Denver Ramos, 19, from Belize City, and Trevor Ralph Lopez, 27, from DFC Area in San Pedro Town, with two counts of Robbery. Authorities are searching for a third suspect identified in a police flyer as McLane Gerardin August. Anyone with information leading to his apprehension is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 922 or contact their nearest police station.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 7th, at around 9:11AM at Alfaro’s Construction and Design Company. According to reports, the company’s accountant, Oliver Torres, 27, was in the office preparing cash payments for employees when two men entered the office. Torres reported that he was held at gunpoint while one of the assailants took cash, jewelry, and personal items from him. The total amount reported stolen was BZ$60,000.

The police responded quickly following the robbery report and were able to locate the suspects, Ramos and Lopez. Some of the stolen cash and jewelry was recovered. Both Ramos and Lopez were detained over the weekend and appeared at the San Pedro Magistrate Court on Tuesday, March 11th, where they were remanded to the Kolbe Foundation Belize Central Prison.

Meanwhile, the police identified a third person in connection with the robbery. In a flyer shared on Tuesday, they named August from San Pedro as a person of interest in this investigation.

The last daylight robbery on the island occurred in January 2024. During this incident, two employees from Caribeña Enterprise and Coral Cable Vision were on their way to make a bank deposit when they were intercepted and robbed by two men on a motorcycle in downtown San Pedro. Although the police located the motorcycle used in the crime, there have been no updates regarding any arrests related to this robbery.