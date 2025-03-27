Toxicology tests determine three deceased American tourists were fatally exposed to carbon monoxide

On Wednesday, March 26th, it was confirmed that three American female tourists, Kaoutar Naqqad (23), Imane Mallah (24), and Wafae El-Arar (26), found dead at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort on Ambergris Caye over a month ago, died from fatal exposure to carbon monoxide. Gian Cho, the Executive Director of the Belize National Forensic Science Services, stated that this conclusion was based on the toxicology tests conducted in the United States.

The deceased were discovered in their beachfront suite on February 22nd. Initially, investigators considered the possibility of a drug overdose, as the young women were found with froth around their mouths. However, a post-mortem examination revealed that they died from acute pulmonary edema, which is an excess accumulation of fluid in the lungs.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Cho stated that a toxicology test was necessary to determine the ultimate cause of death. They sent blood and tissue samples to a laboratory in the USA. “We requested a comprehensive test; thus, the results took a bit longer,” he said. Cho reported that the testing included drugs, volatile gases, pesticides, and carbon monoxide. In conclusion, Cho stated that no illicit drugs were detected, and the cause was identified as the hazardous gas carbon monoxide. “Results revealed that the three victims were fatally exposed to carbon monoxide,” he said. “The gas was identified as the contributor to the acute pulmonary edema, which was the final cause of their death,” Cho emphasized that comprehensive screenings of the blood and tissue samples sent to the laboratory did not detect any illicit drugs.

He noted that, despite the National Fire Service and the Department of the Environment conducting tests on February 26th and finding no carbon monoxide in the room, other tests performed by past guests revealed the presence of the gas. Subsequent tests conducted by the authorities detected the lethal, odorless gas in the room, which is believed to have originated from the [water] heater. As a result, a carbon monoxide test was requested as part of the toxicology assessment.

Commissioner of Police Chester Williams spoke about the possibility of a criminal investigation. “With carbon monoxide now being determined as the cause of death, I don’t think it will fall under the criminal domain,” he said. “However, we will still forward the file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions with findings and wait on instructions to see if the hotel can be held criminally liable.”

The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, stated that without proper instructions, the situation could potentially become a civil matter. He also mentioned that after determining the cause of death, a health hazard was identified. Williams noted that the Belize Tourism Board (BTB) and the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) will ensure that this health hazard is eliminated before the resort reopens.

After the briefing on the toxicology results, the Royal Kahal Beach Resort issued a press release. The statement read: “Management and staff of the Royal Kahal Beach Resort are profoundly saddened by the passing of three young women on our property last month, and our hearts continue to go out to their families following this unimaginable loss. While the cause of this tragedy has not been officially released by authorities, we are hearing indications that the results of the toxicology report will point to carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death. From the time this isolated tragedy was discovered, we have been taking all possible steps to ensure that the Resort is safe, and it has been re-opened for guests since March 19th.”

The resort’s management stated that they have collaborated with the Government of Belize, and authorities have conducted thorough assessments of each unit on the property. According to these assessments, no further evidence of dangerous levels of carbon monoxide has been found in any of the units.

Regarding the reopening of the resort, representatives from the BTB and the MOHW were unavailable for comment.

Mallah, Naqqad, and El Arar checked into the resort on February 19th. According to reports from the resort’s management, the women were last seen alive entering their hotel room shortly after 7PM the following day and were not observed leaving afterward. On the day their bodies were discovered, housekeeping and management had to use a master key to gain access to the room. The investigation found no signs of forced entry into the suite, and foul play was ruled out.

It remains unclear whether the families will file a civil lawsuit against the resort and whether the relevant authorities, including the BTB and MOHW, have issued an official statement declaring the property safe for future guests.