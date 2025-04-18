San Pedro Police hold Easter preparation meeting and award ceremony

The San Pedro Police Department held its monthly management meeting on Wednesday, April 15th, at the Sun Breeze Hotel’s conference room. The primary focus of the meeting was preparations for Easter policing and the recognition of outstanding officers from February and March 2025.

During the meeting, a comprehensive security plan was outlined to ensure public safety during the busy Easter period, which is known for increased tourist activity and community events. Key steps for Easter policing include heightened patrols across San Pedro, particularly in high-traffic areas such as beaches, markets, event venues, and ports of entry. The department plans to deploy additional officers on foot and in vehicles to maintain a visible presence and deter crime.

Coordination with community leaders and event organizers will be intensified to effectively manage crowds and respond swiftly to incidents. Surveillance efforts will be enhanced by leveraging technology and encouraging community reporting to improve situational awareness. The police department also received two electric bikes from a resort north of the island to assist with patrolling the Secret Beach area.

An Easter weekend duty list has already been prepared and distributed; however, this list will be modified as venues finalize their events closer to the beginning of the Easter weekend. Superintendent Egbert Castillo addressed the officers present, stating, “With hands and hearts, we will be policing this weekend.”

In an interview with Commander of Division Four, Senior Superintendent Alejandro Cowo, he stated, “We met with the rank-and-file officers to discuss our plans moving forward. We reviewed the past month’s events and explored how we could make improvements for the upcoming month. Everyone participated in a meeting to weigh the pros and cons of our strategies. Our objective is to ensure the safety of San Pedro, especially with the influx of foreigners and Belizeans visiting for the weekend. We will be monitoring all individuals arriving on the island to ensure they do not have any bad intentions. Officers will question anyone who may raise concerns. So far, we have maintained a good record and want to continue this trend, particularly this weekend”.

In addition to discussing operational plans, the meeting recognized exemplary police work by awarding officers who displayed exceptional dedication and professionalism in February and March 2025. These awards honor officers who have gone above and beyond in their duties, significantly contributing to the safety and security of San Pedro’s residents and visitors. The officers that received awards were Herbert Bermudez, Henry Pena, Rashida Ferguson, Adan Uh, Patricia Spain, Eugene Martinez, Ismael Monima, and Volunteer Special Constable Marcus Baki. The recognition ceremony emphasized the importance of morale and motivation within the force, encouraging all officers to strive for excellence.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to continuous improvement and community partnership as essential components of effective policing. The San Pedro Police Department’s proactive approach to public safety during peak periods and its dedication to honoring outstanding service within its ranks are commendable. These efforts aim to foster a secure environment for both locals and tourists during the Easter celebrations and beyond.