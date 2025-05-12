San Pedro Man Dies After Police Detention; Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an investigation into the death of 23-year-old Selvin Sealy, who died shortly after being detained by police in San Pedro Town on Monday, May 12th. The incident has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his arrest and the use of force by law enforcement.

According to an official police report, Sealy was allegedly acting aggressively and trespassing on private property along the beachfront south of San Pedro Town. Witnesses reported that he was first seen sitting on a log before suddenly entering the property and climbing a pine tree.

Security personnel on site approached Sealy and asked him to come down. He reportedly told them he had been chased by a dog and refused to comply. Police were then called for assistance. After descending from the tree, Sealy reportedly ran toward a pool on the property, jumped in, and refused to exit. Witnesses said he later attempted to climb out but slipped and hit his chin twice. He eventually exited the pool but then fell into a section of the pool that did not have water, according to the report.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Hilberto Romero stated that upon arrival, officers used force to subdue and detain Sealy. However, shortly after arriving at the San Pedro Police Station, he became unresponsive. He was immediately transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death. An internal investigation has been initiated to determine whether the force used during Sealy’s detention contributed to his death. The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for review and further action.

Assistant Commissioner Romero emphasized that the police department is treating the matter with seriousness and is committed to conducting a thorough and transparent inquiry.