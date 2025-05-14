Zinedine “Fish” Pinelo believed to have been lured to his death

Investigations from police on the murder of San Pedro resident Zinedine ‘Fish’ Pinelo, 26, have revealed that he may have intentionally gone to an area in Belize City where he was robbed and ultimately killed on Friday, May 9th. Police stated on Monday, May 12th, that they have detained two individuals in connection with this incident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hilberto Romero stated that Pinelo left San Pedro Town and proceeded to Belize City with a friend. He mentioned that Pinelo was taken to Hunter’s Lane after midday on Friday, May 9th to conduct a business transaction when he was ambushed by six men. One of them shot him several times. Romero noted they took his licensed firearm and some of his money.

“He went to make a purchase from a person there; he went there with some cash to buy a motorcycle,” ACP Romero said. According to him, police are further investigating to determine the actual transaction involved, aside from just the motorcycle. “We believe that he was led there; when he arrived, there were people waiting, ready to attack him.” Pinelo’s friend fled the area unharmed during the shooting.

In his hometown of San Pedro, friends and family members were devastated to hear the news. Pinelo, who was a tour guide and boat captain, is remembered by his tourism colleagues as passionate about the sea and fishing.

The president of the San Pedro Tour Guide Association, Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie, said he knew Pinelo personally and even taught him during his tour guide training. “He was a young kid, and an excellent fishing guide,” Leslie said. “It is very unfortunate, and we are all sad for this loss. We will miss him dearly.”

He is survived by his parents, relatives, and a host of friends who are still reeling from his unexpected death.