Dr. Richard Rosado Ushers in Reform to the Belize Police Department

Belize’s law enforcement landscape is transforming with the appointment of Dr. Richard Rosado as the new Commissioner of Police. Taking office on April 30, 2025, Dr. Rosado’s promotion marks a personal milestone and a pivotal moment for the Belize Police Department (BPD), which is dealing with growing challenges in public safety, modernization, and community trust.

The official appointment ceremony featured Prime Minister John Briceño honoring outgoing Commissioner Chester Williams for his years of dedicated service. The event concluded with a Royal Salute performed by the Governor General. Williams, who assumed the role on January 9, 2019, was both the youngest and longest-serving Commissioner of Police in Belize’s history. He was also the first trained attorney to hold the position. Incoming Commissioner Dr. Richard Rosado took the occasion to reaffirm his commitment to strengthening public collaboration, rebuilding trust, and reducing crime to help build a safer and more prosperous nation.

Dr. Rosado’s journey is one of resilience and unwavering dedication. Raised in Southside Belize City, he is a third-generation law enforcement officer whose family has made profound sacrifices in the line of duty. His father was critically injured while serving, and his brother lost his life in the same profession. A traumatic childhood incident, in which a police officer threatened his mother, solidified his resolve to pursue change from within the system.

His academic achievements are equally notable. With support from former Prime Minister Said Musa, Rosado earned a scholarship to the University College of Belize. He later obtained a Doctorate in Business Administration with a focus on Police Leadership from the University of Edinburgh.

Since taking the helm, Dr. Rosado has moved swiftly to implement reforms. He has initiated a comprehensive reshuffle within the senior command structure, aiming to inject new leadership and foster accountability at the highest levels of the BPD. In response to a recent surge in gang violence, particularly in areas like Lake Independence, he has expressed strong support for a six-month state of emergency to address the escalating tensions and restore public order.

Dr. Rosado’s vision for the force emphasizes community policing, transparency, and international collaboration. He is committed to reducing crime rates and strengthening the relationship between the police and the communities they serve. His approach includes reallocating resources and increasing stakeholder engagement to ensure policing strategies are inclusive, responsive, and effective.

In a recent interview, Dr. Rosado highlighted the critical situation on the ground: “I do believe that the public judges us by the violent crime and murder. One of my top priorities is to reduce violent crime and murder, while still emphasizing property crimes; however, violent crimes must be addressed and reduced further. I think that with the way forward, we will be able to do that. The process will not be overnight. It will take some time. I believe it is doable”.

Inspector Darwin Serrano, Deputy Officer in Charge of the San Pedro Police Department and a veteran with over 20 years of service, shared his perspective on the new commissioner: “I have known him for some time. I could recall going back to high school—he was my math teacher in the second form. At Ecumenical High School’s Cultural Day, Dr. Rosado was completely involved with the culture and the people. He wore his dashiki. It didn’t matter—he interacted with everyone, whether they were Maya, Ketchi, or Garifuna. He had respect for everyone and treated all of us fairly. I think officers will have problems now if they don’t deliver the work expected from them under his leadership. With the new commissioner, resources will be given to those who perform and produce results.”

In addition to addressing immediate security concerns, Dr. Rosado is also focusing on the well-being of his officers. The BPD is undertaking a comprehensive review and update of its mental health training programs to support the psychological resilience of its personnel better.

With more than 28 years of experience and a deeply personal connection to law enforcement, Dr. Rosado brings a unique blend of continuity and bold reform to the role. As he leads the Belize Police Department through this critical transition, the nation watches with anticipation to see whether his vision will translate into a safer, more just society.