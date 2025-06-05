Thursday, June 5, 2025
Police News

Josue Amador Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Shooting Police Officer in 2019

Share

On Tuesday, June 2nd, island resident Josue Danilo Villatoro Amador, 32, pleaded guilty to a charge of Manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Police Corporal Alfonso Guy. Amador appeared before Justice Candace Nanton, accompanied by his attorney, Ronell Gonzalez, for the plea bargain. He was remanded to the Belize Central Prison and is scheduled to return to court for sentencing in July, on a date yet to be confirmed.

Josue Danilo Villatoro Amador

Amador had been incarcerated since 2019 after initially being charged with Murder. According to reports, he was granted bail by the High Court at the end of 2023. On May 22nd, he entered into a plea agreement with the Crown, formally pleading guilty to Manslaughter. Following the agreement, Amador failed to appear in court on May 29th, prompting Justice Nanton to issue a bench warrant. He presented himself the following day and was taken back into custody.
During the court proceedings, Justice Nanton ordered the preparation of several documents ahead of sentencing. These include a Social Inquiry Report, Antecedent Record, Victim Impact Statement, Prison Report, and the agreed-upon facts of the case, all of which are due by June 20, 2025.

Alfonso Guy

The Shooting Incident
On the night of January 11, 2019, Amador and Corporal Guy, 51, were socializing at a local bar. According to witness accounts, Guy handed his police-issued firearm, a Bersa brand 9mm pistol, to Amador for safekeeping. The two later went to Amador’s apartment in the San Juan subdivision.
Once there, Guy reportedly went to the bathroom. When he returned, Amador gave the firearm back to him. Guy is said to have removed the magazine and then handed the weapon back to Amador. At that point, Amador began tampering with the firearm and allegedly pulled the trigger, shooting Guy in the chest.
Amador reportedly fled the scene with Guy’s firearm and did not render assistance. Guy was rushed to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II and subsequently airlifted to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in Belize City. He succumbed to his injuries en route.
The penalty for Manslaughter can carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. However, time already served by Amador may be taken into consideration in the final sentencing.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun