Police Seek Advice from DPP on Fatal Stabbing of Caye Caulker Youth

As the investigation continues into the fatal stabbing of Caye Caulker youth Kevin Depaz, 19, allegedly by an off-duty police officer, police will rely on the directives of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to proceed with the case. Depaz was fatally wounded in the early hours of Monday, June 30th, during an altercation involving some of his friends and two off-duty police officers.

According to a report provided by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stacy Smith, the two off-duty police officers involved were in front of a fast-food establishment when Depaz and another male person descended from a golf cart, approached, and allegedly attacked an individual standing in front of the establishment. “It is reported that the officers intervened in this ongoing altercation, and the male person would have departed. It was reported and alleged that the golf cart with the male person along with other male persons returned to the location shortly thereafter, and an altercation ensued between the off-duty officers and the occupants of the golf cart,” Smith told the media.

During the fight, the two officers sustained stab wounds, along with Depaz’s friends. Depaz and the other injured individuals were taken to the Caye Caulker Health Center. While the police officers and Depaz’s friends were stabilized, Kevin unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

ASP Smith added that the directives from the DPP will determine how the case proceeds. “The file will be compiled and sent to the Office of the DPP, where determinations will be made as to what charges are to be levied under the circumstances,” Smith said.

The Depaz family is devastated, as their young relative had just returned to the country on Wednesday, June 25th. Kevin was reportedly preparing to enlist in the United States military.

The Commander of Division Four (Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye), Superintendent Edlin Lorenzo, said his team is doing all they can to solve the case. “We still have supporting teams in Caye Caulker investigating internally and criminally. File has been compiled and forwarded to the DPP,” he said. Lorenzo added that one police officer has been detained as the investigation continues.

Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott expressed her condolences to the Depaz family. She weighed in on the tragic incident, calling on law enforcers to be more mindful. “Police officers need to be more conscious of how they are interacting with the community. We want our youth to feel safe, so a lot of public relations needs to go into policing,” she said. “We are a small community, so the police have to get involved and be part of the community,” Pott emphasized that police need to be an integral part of Caye Caulker.

In the meantime, while the Depaz family mourns their loss, they await the outcome of the investigation. The family said Kevin was a talented young man who did not deserve such a cruel end.