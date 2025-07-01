Recent Police Operations Yield Results in San Pedro and Caye Caulker

A surge in police operations across Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker has led to significant breakthroughs in the fight against drug trafficking and other criminal activities. Superintendent Edlin Lorenzo, leading the operations, has mobilized all available officers on the island, pushing for increased intelligence gathering and rapid response to criminal activity. Throughout June, joint operations between police and transportation authorities have resulted in increased traffic checks, with numerous citations issued for driving without insurance, without a valid license, and for operating unlicensed vehicles.

On the morning of June 26th, between 7AM and 8AM, police tactical teams responded to intelligence reports of a suspicious vessel drifting between miles 12 and 14 north of Ambergris Caye. The operators, stationed at the North Base, swiftly secured the area and conducted a thorough search. The vessel, described as a grey and black boat, was found to contain bottles of water marked as originating from Colombia. The boat was secured and is now under investigation by the Anti-Narcotics Unit.

Also, in a known gang base, police discovered a Glock 9mm pistol, several kilos of hashish cannabis, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. One suspect was arrested, including a well-known figure in the local drug trade, who now faces charges of possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply.

Based on both operations, arrests have also increased for public drug use, including individuals caught peddling drugs, smoking cannabis in public, and public drinking. Superintendent Lorenzo emphasized that the combined efforts of officers from both San Pedro and Caye Caulker have been crucial in these successes.

Police are also collaborating with other stakeholders to address theft of produce by so-called “sea pirates,” who have been tampering with fishing traps and property at sea. Community cooperation is being sought to help combat these crimes. Lorenzo noted that, although he has yet to meet with all stakeholders on the islands, internal affairs are being addressed, and the police presence will remain strong. “We are asking the community to join hands with us,” he said, “as we continue to work assertively to keep our islands safe.”

On June 19th, a recent special operation in Caye Caulker, supported by the mainland Operations Office, led to several arrests for drug-related offenses, including three persons arrested with 231 grams of cannabis for possession with intent to supply. Police continue to work collectively, striving to fulfil the Commissioner’s mandate for daily, assertive operations. Residents are reminded that police operations will continue daily, and public support is vital in maintaining the recent successes against crime.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant as investigations continue into a group suspected of stealing boats from both islands at night. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity by calling 922-TIPS or contacting the San Pedro or Caye Caulker police stations directly.

Police Notice: Kindly be on the lookout for a stolen vessel, to wit: a white and black hull with white deck, 25 feet by 3 feet depth, fiberglass boat with the name Andrew, Registration #BZ-0936, and marking Anwar Tours, valued at $30,000.00 BZD, with a dark blue 115hp Yamaha Engine, S/N 6E5-1037038, valued at $30,000.00 BZD. This vessel was reported stolen from the dock at the end of Chapoose Street, Caye Caulker Village, Belize District, in front of Dive House next to Iguana Reef, between the hours of 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, 21st June 2025, and 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, 22nd June 2025. The property belongs to Javier Novelo, a 59-year-old Belizean businessman and Justice of the Peace, born on February 16, 1966, who presently resides on Pasero Street, Caye Caulker Village, Belize District. If found, kindly contact Caye Caulker Police at 206-0179 or Javier Novelo directly at 605-6110.