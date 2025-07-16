Police Build Community Ties Through Roadside Meet and Greet Initiative

On July 9, 2025, the San Pedro Police Department conducted another “Meet and Greet” community outreach on Angel Coral Street, Pescador Drive, and Barrier Reef Drive. This is part of a series of community outreaches designed to strengthen trust with residents and business owners. It was led by Officer in Charge (OC) Division 4 Superintendent Edlin Lorenzo, acting OC of the San Pedro Police Station, Jorge Lemus, and Inspector Darwin Serrano.

The San Pedro Police Department set up a series of checkpoints from 10 to 11 a.m., designed to give personnel from the Community Policing Unit (COP), along with members of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), the opportunity to interact with the community.

Inspector Serrano explained why they chose this approach. “We decided to do this outreach in a road policing effort instead of checking for vehicular offenses. We decided to go out and meet with the people who are driving this time, as we have gone to homes to meet them, but some of these same people are not at home because of work. This way, we met them on the streets because they are working and their means of transport is golf carts. It’s a routine meet and greet that we are doing.”

A total of 335 combinations of golf carts, other vehicles, and persons were spoken to.

Last week, on July 3rd, a total of 40 businesses and homes were visited, and tourists were also spoken to. In an interview, Superintendent Lorenzo shared the reason behind the entire initiative. “The goal of the initiative was to ensure that tourists feel safe while visiting the island and all persons living in the communities feel safe as well—build a rapport with the communities, ensure police presence in the community, be able to voice their concerns or issues if any, recommend ways in which the police can make the island better in terms of policing the place, and have the OCs be able to show their presence within the different communities.”

Being able to speak directly with the OCs allowed individuals to feel more comfortable speaking to the police and bringing forward concerns they had; it helped them feel heard and valued. It demonstrated the importance of their opinions and the seriousness with which the police were working to build a relationship with the San Pedro community and define a way forward.

The community raised a few concerns during the Meet and Greet, and feedback was given immediately. The officers were well received, and people were pleased to see the police in the area making checks on them.

As the police department continues to build a better relationship and trust with residents and visitors, Superintendent Lorenzo’s message to the San Pedro community was: “Together with the community, we build a safer, more welcoming place for both locals and visitors.”