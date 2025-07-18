Crime Trends Shift in Belize: Murders Down, Sex Offenses Up

Belize experienced a shift in major crime rates during the first half of 2025, with official figures reflecting both progress and ongoing challenges. Law enforcement and community leaders continue to monitor patterns, aiming to achieve long-term reductions in violent and property crime.

According to Belize Police Department data, there was a 9% decline in serious crimes during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with 489 reported cases, down from 536. A closer quarter-by-quarter review reveals uneven changes in individual crime categories. Murders dropped significantly from 24 in the first quarter to 17 in the second quarter, a notable 29% reduction. Police efforts to intensify patrols and expand community interventions have been credited for this decline.

Burglary incidents, by contrast, rose by 9%, from 130 in the first quarter to 142 in the second. Robbery and theft both saw marginal quarter-to-quarter reductions. Rape cases, alarmingly, almost doubled from 6 in the first quarter to 11 in the second quarter, sparking concern among advocates and officials. Other major crimes, including unlawful sexual intercourse, also edged upward by 5%, underscoring the need for continued vigilance and expanded support services.

San Pedro, the lively tourism and expatriate hub, has generally maintained a lower crime rate compared to mainland urban areas such as Belize City. Most major crimes in San Pedro during the early part of 2025 were related to theft and opportunistic offenses rather than violent acts. Police efforts, supported by community watch groups, have helped keep violent incidents rare, with only isolated shooting events reported. Fatalities, such as rare instances recorded in the previous year, remain outliers rather than the norm for the town.

In an interview with Inspector Darwin Serrano from the San Pedro Branch, he stated:

“We are actively seeking to engage in activities with the community, with help from the Town Council, which is still in the planning stage. One of the reasons why people who commit crimes are still walking the streets is that we don’t have community trust. People see things and are afraid to say anything.”

He also spoke about the rise in specific types of theft. “We’re having issues now with boat thefts. We’ve had too many this month alone. We’re trying to see how best to work with the public as well.”

Serrano recommended that boat owners invest in security systems with night vision capabilities and consider installing tracking devices to enhance their security. He also mentioned that marine patrols are being planned to address the surge in boat-related thefts.

Belize City and specific areas on the mainland continue to be hotspots for gang-related and violent crimes, in stark contrast to the relative safety of island communities like San Pedro. Nationwide, approximately 90% of serious crimes occur in areas infrequently visited by tourists, and property crime remains the top concern for both residents and visitors.

While the downward trend in overall violent crime is encouraging, the rise in sexual offenses and burglaries during the second quarter underscores the need for sustained police vigilance, legislative reinforcement, and community engagement. Authorities emphasize that Belize must adopt flexible strategies as crime patterns continue to evolve throughout the year.