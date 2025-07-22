Carlos Gomez Remanded for Assaulting His Mother

Carlos Gomez, 18 years old, of the San Mateo subdivision, has been remanded to the Belize Central Prison after being arraigned on charges of Grievous Harm and Use of Deadly Means of Harm against his 56-year-old mother, Marleny Calderon.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on July 13, 2025. Calderon was admitted to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II with injuries allegedly inflicted by her son. She told police that Gomez struck her with a stick, and when she fell to the ground, he continued hitting her. Calderon screamed for help and was assisted by neighbors who intervened.

Police later detained Gomez and formally charged him on July 16, 2025. On Monday, July 21st, he appeared unrepresented before the Belize City Magistrate Court, where he was denied bail and remanded to the Belize Central Prison.

Details from the police report indicate that Calderon was sitting in front of her home when her unemployed son arrived and asked for money. As she searched for her house keys, Gomez allegedly began attacking her with a bush stick, causing abrasions to her face and injuring her left hand.

Following her initial treatment at the polyclinic, Calderon was referred to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in Belize City, where she underwent X-rays and surgery for her hand. She remains in stable condition.