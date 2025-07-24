Thursday, July 24, 2025
Islander Remanded for Attempted Robbery at San Pedro Quality Poultry Branch

Police have arrested and charged 25-year-old Roberto Barrientos with Aggravated Assault in connection with an attempted robbery at the Quality Poultry branch in the Boca del Rio area of San Pedro Town on July 13th. According to official reports, Barrientos was arraigned and remanded to the Belize Central Prison.
The police report states that Omar Mendoza, assistant manager at Quality Poultry, arrived at the establishment around 7PM to prepare orders for the following day. Mendoza told police that he noticed three individuals near a shed across from the building. As he proceeded to open the doors, the individuals approached him, and one reportedly appeared to be armed. In response, Mendoza drew his licensed firearm and discharged four shots. The individuals initially retreated, then advanced again, prompting Mendoza to fire five additional rounds. The suspects then fled the area.
Following an investigation, police detained Barrientos, who was later charged with Aggravated Assault.
Quality Poultry Products Ltd officially opened its San Pedro branch in October 2019. Strategically located near the lagoon, the site facilitates the delivery of products by boat from the mainland. The company, established in 1975, has implemented stricter security measures in response to the incident. They continue to encourage customers to visit their San Pedro branch and enjoy their trusted products.
Quality Poultry, certified under the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) standard, remains committed to maintaining this internationally recognized food safety certification while keeping its products affordable for consumers.

