GOB Revokes Caribi Bleu Casino License

On Friday, July 25th, the Government of Belize (GOB), through the Ministry of Investment, issued an official statement announcing the formal cancellation of the license for Caribi Bleu Casino, located in San Pedro Town. The casino, which operated under the name GMK Sky Limited, is no longer permitted to operate the gaming premises following the detention of its owner, Rima Ray, in the United States on charges of money laundering and operating an unlicensed gambling establishment.

News of Ray’s detention was first published on July 22nd by a local news outlet in Lady Lake, Florida, USA. According to the report, the Florida Gaming Control Commission shut down an illegal gambling operation at Il Villagio, seizing 190 suspected illegal slot machines and approximately $349,000 in cash. The operation was the result of a months-long criminal investigation. Authorities stated that Ray was arrested on July 15th following the execution of a search warrant at Il Villagio, leading to charges of illegal gambling and suspected money laundering.

Reports link Ray to the Caribi Bleu Casino in Belize. According to news sources, he allegedly claimed the money found on him was from the sale of a portion of the casino in San Pedro. While the full extent of his operations in Belize remains unclear, Ray attracted public attention in 2024 when it was reported that the casino had been granted 200 golf cart permits and had acquired Time Out Golf Cart Rental. At the time, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez denied the issuance of that many permits and clarified that only 20 golf cart permits had been issued or renewed for the establishment.

Subsequently, it was revealed that an illegal Automated Teller Machine (ATM) dispensing U.S. currency had been installed inside the casino. Following the involvement of the Central Bank of Belize and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the ATM was reportedly removed. No fines were reported to have been levied against Ray; instead, he was apparently required to attend a meeting to be informed of national payment system regulations and guidelines.

The Government of Belize is now urging the public to refrain from conducting any business with GMK Sky Ltd. Meanwhile, Ray remains in U.S. custody, and the FIU is continuing its investigation into the developments surrounding the now-sanctioned island casino.