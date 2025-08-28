Machete Attack in Caye Caulker Leaves One Man Severely Injured

Caye Caulker Police are investigating a machete attack that left Mark Budd, 37, with serious injuries to his arm and hand. The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Thursday, August 28, in the Bahia area of the island. Budd was later transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City, where he was admitted and listed in stable condition. Reports indicate he lost two fingers in the attack.

According to police, the attack happened around 12:35AM as Budd was heading home. He told authorities that a male assailant armed with a machete approached him at his residence and inflicted the wounds. Budd initially received treatment at the Caye Caulker Health Centre before being transferred to Belize City.

One suspect is currently being sought, and police anticipate making an arrest soon.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the apprehension of Budd’s attacker to come forward. The Caye Caulker Police Station can be contacted at 206-0179.