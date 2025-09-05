Promotions and upgrades announced for Police Formations across the country

After a nationwide tour of police formations, the Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries, Honorable Kareem Musa, has announced several changes and upgrades for the Belize Police Department. These include officer promotions, land access, duty-free grocery purchases, and the construction of new police stations in Corozal and Orange Walk, along with a new police headquarters in Belmopan.

According to the ministry, the tour allowed Musa to meet directly with frontline officers, hear their individual and operational concerns, and assess infrastructure and resources in urban and rural communities. He said one of the key outcomes of the tour was the decision to move forward with long-overdue promotions for officers who have served with dedication, including some who have spent more than 15 years in the force without advancement. Other benefits include land access for first-time applicants and access to the Police Commissary, which will provide duty-free grocery items.

On July 18, Musa and his team visited the San Pedro and Caye Caulker Police Formations and held one-on-one discussions with officers. The team committed to improving living conditions and overall welfare while addressing mobility challenges faced by the Caye’s police forces. Musa said upgrades will include infrastructure, computer system enhancements, and police station renovations.

Superintendent Egbert Castillo, Officer Commanding the San Pedro Police Formation, said the upgrades will benefit his officers, facilities, and equipment. He expects several hard-working officers to be promoted, but he notes that promotions often lead to transfers. As a result, some officers may remain on the island while others could be reassigned to the mainland.

In the area of transportation, the ministry announced the acquisition of 50 motorcycles to be distributed across the country. Musa said these commitments reflect the ministry’s recognition of dedicated service and the need to restore morale and fairness within the ranks. He added that these measures are part of a broader push to strengthen professionalism and reward performance in the Belize Police Department.