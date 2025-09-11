Two Minors Charged for Attempted Robbery at Publics Supermarket in San Pedro

A 57-year-old security guard from San Pedro Town continues to recover after being shot during an attempted armed robbery at Publics Supermarket. Police have since charged two minors in connection with the incident, which occurred on September 5 at the store on Coconut Drive.

According to police, three masked men dressed in black stormed the supermarket. One was armed with a firearm and held the security guard at gunpoint while the others tried to access the cashier’s register.

Gunshots rang out inside the store, sending customers into panic. When the robbers failed to retrieve any cash, one of them shot the guard in the foot before the group fled on foot, empty-handed.

The guard was first transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was stabilised. With bullet fragments still lodged in his body, he was later airlifted to Belize Healthcare Partners in Belize City for surgery.

Police apprehended two of the suspects, identified as minors aged 16 and 17. Witnesses claim this was not their first attempt to rob the supermarket, alleging that the same pair had tried previously but were not arrested at that time.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the minors were remanded or granted bail. While they have been charged with attempted robbery, police say they are awaiting directives from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding additional charges.

Crime scene investigators recovered two expended 9mm casings and one projectile from inside the supermarket. Surveillance footage and other evidence are being reviewed as the investigation continues.