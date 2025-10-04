Belize launches Online Criminal Records Registry to streamline applications

The Ministry of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries has launched an online system for applying for criminal records, officially called the Criminal Records Registry (CRR). The platform, accessible at crr.gov.bz, marks a significant shift in public service delivery, offering faster and easier access to this essential document.

The rollout is designed to modernize and simplify the process, particularly for Belizeans in rural areas who previously faced long travel and wait times at police stations.

Before this system, applicants had to visit a police station, wait in long lines, manually fill out forms, and then wait up to two weeks to receive their police record. The new digital platform allows users to apply online from anywhere with internet access, pay fees electronically, and choose whether to accept their record as a secure digital copy via email or in printed form at a police station of their choice.

Applicants also benefit from receiving real-time status updates via email and SMS, which improves transparency and efficiency. To ensure inclusivity, digital kiosks have been installed at police stations nationwide for individuals without internet access or those who prefer in-person support. The traditional walk-in option remains available, maintaining accessibility for all citizens.

Among the key benefits are reduced waiting times, the elimination of travel burdens for rural residents, quicker turnaround for employers and institutions that require police records, and overall improved service delivery.

The CRR is part of Belize’s broader e-government strategy to modernize public services and enhance civic engagement through the use of technology. It joins other digital initiatives such as online tax payments and land registry access, representing a step forward in creating more citizen-focused, efficient, and transparent governance.