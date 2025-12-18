Police Investigate Armed Robbery and Arson at Crown Game Shop

A Chinese businessman was hospitalized following a suspected robbery and arson at the Crown Game Shop on Laguna Drive in San Pedro Town on Wednesday night, December 17th. Police reported receiving information at approximately 10:07PM about a robbery at the Crown Game Shop in the Boca del Rio area.

The 52-year-old property owner told police that minutes earlier, a worker had alerted him to smoke coming from the shop he had rented to a 30-year-old Chinese businessman. According to the report, the owner’s 20-year-old son went to investigate. He reportedly found the Chinese businessman staggering out of the building with blood on his body before collapsing at the entrance. San Pedro police officers transported the unconscious victim to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez Polyclinic, from where he was later transferred to Belize City for further medical treatment.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire inside the approximately 20-by-20-foot wooden structure with a zinc roof. A Crime Scene Technician processed the area, where significant fire damage was observed.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage from the business, which reportedly captured information of evidential value. Police indicated that the footage is still being fully retrieved and analyzed.

Police have since identified one of two suspects in connection with the incident, which remains under active investigation.

Authorities also noted that on December 14th, another business establishment, Island Supermarket, north of San Pedro Town, was burglarized, and a section of the building was set ablaze. Suspects in that case remain at large. The owner of Island Supermarket in San Pedro has since announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for breaking into and setting fire to the store early Sunday morning. Management emphasized that anyone providing credible information will remain “completely anonymous.”