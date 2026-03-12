Saturday, March 14, 2026
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Man Found Dead Aboard Drifting Catamaran Near Caye Caulker

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Belizean authorities are investigating the sudden death of an older adult believed to be of Canadian nationality who was found inside a drifting catamaran approximately eight miles off the coast of Caye Caulker. According to reports, an older woman was also aboard the vessel and told authorities that the man died due to health complications. However, police said they found blood inside the catamaran, prompting a formal investigation.
According to a police report, at around 8:30AM on Wednesday, March 11th, the Belize Rescue Team received information from a passing cruise ship about a catamaran drifting at sea. Cruise ship personnel reportedly stopped to render assistance after encountering the older woman aboard the vessel. The report indicates that she informed them her husband had suffered a heart attack and died on Tuesday morning.
The Belize Rescue Team responded early Wednesday and located the catamaran drifting toward the Belizean coastline. When rescuers boarded the vessel, they discovered the body of the older man, who appeared to be deceased. The Belize Coast Guard was subsequently contacted after blood was observed inside the boat.
Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security, Francis Usher, said the catamaran was first towed to Caye Caulker, where police began their investigation. The vessel was later transported to Belize City along with the body.
Usher told the media that the couple had left Livingston, Guatemala, about a week earlier aboard the catamaran. He also explained that authorities initially received a distress call on Monday, March 9th, but the vessel was too far east for the Belize Coast Guard to respond immediately. As a result, officials waited until the vessel drifted closer to Belizean waters before acting.
The identities of the deceased man and the surviving woman had not been officially confirmed. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death remain ongoing.

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