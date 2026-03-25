Police seize over 38 pounds of cannabis in northern Ambergris Caye

San Pedro Police conducted a joint intelligence-led operation on Tuesday, March 24th, resulting in the discovery of a large quantity of cannabis in northern Ambergris Caye. Authorities found 29 plastic-wrapped rectangular bricks of suspected cannabis weighing a total of 38.36 pounds. No individuals were present at the scene, and the drugs were subsequently labeled, sealed, and deposited as found property.

According to police reports, the discovery was made shortly after 8:30AM during a special patrol operation carried out in a remote area north of San Pedro Town. The suspected cannabis was located near a seaside mangrove zone. Officers conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area for additional contraband or potential suspects, but did not locate any further illegal items or persons linked to the discovery.

Authorities continue to monitor the northern part of Ambergris Caye, which has previously been identified as a hotspot for illegal activities related to drug trafficking. Law enforcement officials believe that the area’s limited development and low population make it more vulnerable to such crimes.

Police have previously indicated that traffickers often utilize a method known as “wet drops,” where packages of illegal substances are released at sea and allowed to drift toward the coastline. These parcels are then retrieved by individuals involved in the illegal trade. Once collected, the drugs are typically distributed locally or transported onward, often toward Mexico.

This latest discovery adds to a series of similar incidents recorded in northern Ambergris Caye in recent years. In September 2024, authorities uncovered a cache of drugs and high-powered firearms in the area, including an AR-15 rifle, an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle, and several rounds of ammunition. More recently, in February 2025, police arrested and charged three men following another operation in the north, where a 9mm pistol, an AR-15 rifle, and a shotgun, along with loaded magazines and ammunition, were recovered.

Police investigations into the latest drug find are ongoing.