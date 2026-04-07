Court of Appeal Reduces Jose Mendoza’s Sentence in 2018 Manslaughter Case

Former island resident Jose Ricardo Mendoza has received a reduction in his sentence for the 2018 fatal stabbing of his father-in-law, Gaspar Vargas. In a ruling dated March 25th, the Court of Appeal reviewed and adjusted the sentence, now requiring Mendoza to serve six years, four months, and nine days, starting from December 21, 2023, when he was convicted and initially sentenced to 25 years for manslaughter in the High Court in Belize City.

The Court of Appeal report indicated that Mendoza was granted leave to appeal his 25-year sentence, which the court found to be excessive and based on errors in calculation. The report added that the Crown conceded during the appeal hearing on March 18th that the trial judge had made mistakes, including in determining the starting point of the sentence and accounting for the time Mendoza spent on remand at the Kolbe Foundation–Belize Central Prison.

The court explained that under the Senior Courts Act 2022, manslaughter cases involving fatal stabbings in Belize typically fall within a sentencing range of 15 to 25 years. In Mendoza’s case, the sentence was adjusted to a starting point of 20 years instead of the original 25. While his actions were considered serious, the court noted they did not fall within the most severe category of manslaughter cases.

During the hearing, the court also considered several mitigating factors, including that this was Mendoza’s first conviction, his good conduct, a favorable social inquiry report, his expression of remorse, and the fact that he had accompanied Vargas to the clinic following the incident. These factors resulted in a further reduction of two years, bringing the sentence down to 18 years.

Additionally, a one-third reduction, equivalent to six years, was applied considering his guilty plea. Mendoza was also credited with 5 years, 7 months, and 21 days of time spent in pre-trial custody between April 30, 2018, and December 31, 2023. With these adjustments, including time already served, Mendoza is now required to complete less than five years of his sentence.

The fatal incident occurred on April 30, 2018, around 2PM at Vargas’ residence in the San Mateo subdivision north of San Pedro Town. According to police, Vargas, a 57-year-old construction worker, sustained a large cut wound to his abdomen. Reports indicate that Vargas had been socializing and drinking with Mendoza minutes earlier when an argument broke out over a past issue. Mendoza reportedly left the scene but later returned with a kitchen knife and inflicted the fatal stab wound.

Following the incident, Mendoza was granted bail of $40,000 on the Manslaughter Charge. However, after pleading guilty in July 2023 during court proceedings in Belize City, he was remanded until his sentencing later that year.