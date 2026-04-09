Caye Caulker Police Officers Involved in Chase and Shootout

Police officers in Caye Caulker came under fire over the Easter weekend after pursuing masked suspects on a LIFAN three-wheeled cargo vehicle. No one was injured in the exchange, and the suspects managed to escape in a nearby boat.

Police reported on Tuesday, April 7th, that during a routine patrol shortly after 4AM on Easter Sunday, members of the Quick Response Team attached to the Caye Caulker Police Formation observed a red tricycle on Avenida Langosta being driven by a masked man. Two other masked men were also seen on the vehicle. When the suspects noticed the police, they sped off, prompting officers to give chase.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stacy Smith said one of the masked men began firing at the police officers, who returned fire. The pursuit ended near the Bowen & Bowen distributor, where the three-wheeled vehicle reportedly plunged into the sea. According to reports, the three suspects then boarded a waiting boat and fled the scene.

Police said that after searching the tricycle, officers found several burglary tools, including a pry bar, crowbar, and other implements. Smith said police are reviewing surveillance footage and tracking the vehicle to identify the suspects. Early investigations suggest the men might have been planning to break into a nearby business. Officers have since spoken with the business owners to inform them about the incident.

Police added that after processing the scene, investigators recovered a total of 17 expended shells. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Caye Caulker is generally considered a safe tourist destination, although it has experienced isolated instances of criminal activity. In response to residents’ concerns, police have increased patrols, intelligence-led operations, and surveillance on the island, which authorities say has contributed to a decline in major crimes.