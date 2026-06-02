Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Pedrito Shop

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a grocery store that occurred on Monday, June 1st, in the San Pedrito subdivision. The culprit reportedly fled the store after threatening the shop owner with a firearm and making off with several items and an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to a police report, 50-year-old shop owner Fredy Navas Telles was at his business on Monday evening when he noticed a male individual enter the establishment at approximately 8:45PM. The suspect selected several items and proceeded to the cashier. However, instead of paying, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and demanded money. Fearing for his life, Telles handed over an undisclosed amount of cash to the assailant.

While armed robberies targeting grocery stores are uncommon on the island, businesses are advised to remain vigilant and take appropriate security precautions. Some residents have suggested that the rising cost of living and seasonal unemployment associated with the tourism slow season may be contributing factors to an increase in criminal activity. Police, however, have not linked the incident to any specific cause and say they will increase patrols while continuing to appeal to the public for information that could help solve the case.

Police have not yet released a crime report for the first quarter of 2026. However, the most recent report, issued in January, indicated a decline in robberies between 2024 and 2025. According to the report, robbery cases decreased from seven in 2024 to three in 2025. Burglaries also declined, dropping from 40 to 36 cases.

Other offenses, such as thefts involving amounts exceeding $500, saw a slight increase, rising by one case to a total of 18 reported incidents in 2025. Additional crimes that showed a decline included reports of unlawful sexual intercourse. Overall, major crimes on Ambergris Caye fell from 71 cases in 2024 to 64 in 2025.