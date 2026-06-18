Police Investigating Death of Man Struck with Shovel in Caye Caulker

Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a Caye Caulker resident who was fatally struck on the head with a shovel during a confrontation on the northern side of the island on June 13th. Authorities have identified the deceased as 45-year-old Oscar Genaro Flota and say they are seeking one primary suspect in connection with the incident.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stacy Smith told the media that the incident occurred at approximately 8:25PM. According to the preliminary investigation, Flota had been socializing with a group of men when an argument escalated into a physical altercation.

“He was in a group of several male persons socializing when an argument and a physical confrontation ensued, and Flota was struck to the head with a shovel,” Smith said. “He was transported for medical attention; however, he subsequently passed away.”

Police have classified the case as a death investigation rather than a murder investigation at this stage. Smith explained that investigators have not yet established intent to kill, which is a key element in a murder charge.

“The indication that we have received so far from the statements that are on file suggests that there was a physical altercation,” Smith said. “If the investigation shows that the force used was excessive or there was an intention to kill, it will progress to murder. However, based on the statements we currently have, there was a physical altercation between the deceased and the person who is being sought.”

Investigators believe the suspect was known to Flota, as the two reportedly worked together. Police also suspect that alcohol consumption may have contributed to the confrontation.

Flota’s family, who reside in the Orange Walk District, are calling for justice. Relatives described him as a hardworking and dedicated man who had relocated to Caye Caulker for employment in the construction industry.

His niece, Mariela Moh, told the media that her uncle was not a violent person and said the family cannot understand why someone would have harmed him in such a manner.

Police initially detained several individuals for questioning, but no one has been formally charged in connection with Flota’s death. Authorities say they continue to search for the main suspect involved in the altercation and expect an arrest to be made in the coming days.