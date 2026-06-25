$6,000 Reward Offered Following Burglary South of San Pedro

The South Ambergris Caye Neighborhood Watch (SACNW) is appealing to the public for assistance following an aggravated burglary at a residence approximately 3.5 miles south of San Pedro Town. The community organization has established an anonymous tip line. It is offering a reward of BZD $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible and the recovery of stolen property.

According to information shared by SACNW and provided by the San Pedro Police Department, the incident occurred shortly after midnight on Monday, June 22nd, when police responded to reports of an aggravated burglary at the home of an American couple.

Initial investigations revealed that the couple was awakened by noises coming from inside their residence. They reportedly encountered three male suspects—two described as having dark complexions and one with a fair complexion—who were dressed in black hoodies and wearing masks. The suspects were reportedly armed with firearms and a knife.

Police said the intruders used force to steal cash and jewelry valued at approximately BZD $26,000 before fleeing the scene through the front door. The victims were not physically injured during the incident and subsequently contacted police for assistance.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police observed what appeared to be a recently cleared path through a vacant lot located north of the residence. Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen individuals clearing vegetation or engaging in suspicious activity in the area before or after the burglary to come forward.

To generate leads, SACNW has established a dedicated anonymous tip line at 620-1534. The organization is encouraging anyone with information related to the case to contact the tip line or the San Pedro Police Department. The reward fund currently stands at BZD $6,000 and may increase as additional contributions are received from community members.

SACNW is also inviting residents interested in contributing to the reward fund to contact the organization via email at info@sacnw.org.

Neighborhood Watch officials are reminding residents to remain vigilant, ensure that doors and windows are secured, avoid leaving valuables in plain view, and promptly report suspicious activity to authorities.

Police investigations into the burglary continue.