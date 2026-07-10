Professional Standards Branch Brings Independent Police Oversight to San Pedro

The Belize Police Service’s Professional Standards Branch (formerly Internal Affairs) has officially established a presence in San Pedro, with Officer in Charge Corporal Jose Hernandez confirming that the unit is now operational. The branch will handle complaints from residents of both San Pedro and neighboring Caye Caulker. Arrangements are currently underway to establish a permanent office outside of the San Pedro Police Station.

Hernandez explained that the branch is responsible for investigating formal complaints from members of the public against police officers up to the rank of sergeant, including constables and corporals. Investigations begin only after a formal complaint has been filed and are conducted to determine whether disciplinary or administrative action is warranted. Complaints involving officers of higher rank are referred to the branch’s headquarters in Belize City.

For the time being, members of the public are asked to submit complaints at the San Pedro Police Station, where Hernandez is available Monday through Friday from 8AM to 5PM. He said this arrangement will remain in place until a separate office is established, providing complainants with a location away from the police station where they can feel more comfortable and assured of the branch’s neutrality.

The transition follows the Belize Police Department’s rebranding of its Internal Affairs Unit as the Professional Standards Branch, a move intended to reinforce its focus on professionalism, accountability, and impartial oversight. San Pedro Police Formation Commander Inspector Lemos welcomed the establishment of the branch on the island, describing it as another step toward strengthening transparency and public confidence in the police service.

Lemos emphasized that the Professional Standards Branch operates independently of local police officers and said that relocating the complaints office away from the police station will help reduce intimidation and protect complainants’ confidentiality. He added that the branch is intended to identify and address officers who fail to meet professional standards rather than simply transferring problems elsewhere.

Until the permanent office is established, anyone wishing to file a complaint against a police officer should do so at the San Pedro Police Station, where reports will be immediately referred to Corporal Hernandez and the Professional Standards Branch for investigation.