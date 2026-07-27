High Court schedules appeal hearing for former island teacher Alex Noralez

On September 25, 2026, the High Court in Belize City will hear the appeal of former San Pedro teacher Alex Noralez, who was convicted on two counts of sexual assault involving high school students. Noralez is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence at the Kolbe Foundation-Belize Central Prison.

Noralez, 47, appeared before Justice Candace Nanton on July 22nd alongside attorney Leeroy Banner, who appeared on behalf of lead counsel Richard ‘Dickie’ Bradley. The appeal did not proceed and was adjourned to allow both sides to complete the required court filings before the matter can be heard.

Under the court’s directions, Noralez must file his written submissions outlining the grounds of his appeal by August 14th, while the respondent has until August 28th to file a response.

The case against Noralez began in May 2024 when he was arraigned in the San Pedro Magistrate’s Court on three counts of sexual assault. On January 21, 2026, he was convicted on two counts, and several days later was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment. Noralez has consistently maintained his innocence, stating that while he hugged the students involved, the contact was innocent and not intended to be inappropriate or malicious.

Following his conviction, many San Pedro residents publicly expressed support for Noralez, believing he had been wrongfully convicted. During a peaceful protest organized by his family on January 28th, members of the island’s sporting community joined the march in solidarity. In addition to being a teacher, Noralez was well known as a football coach, and many former players attended the demonstration in support of him and his family.

Noralez will remain at the Belize Central Prison while awaiting the outcome of his appeal.