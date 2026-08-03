Two Plead Not Guilty in $160,000 Alfaro’s Robbery Case

Christian Ramos and Trevor Lopez were indicted on a single count of robbery at the High Court in Belize City on July 29th in connection with the 2025 daylight robbery at Alfaro’s Construction and Design Company in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. Ramos and Lopez, who reportedly remain out on bail, pleaded not guilty to the charge and are scheduled to return to court on October 2, 2026, for a case management conference.

The pair is accused of stealing property valued at more than $160,000, including cash, two iPhones, a gold chain, a bracelet, a wallet, and a watch. According to police, the robbery occurred on March 7, 2025, at approximately 9:11 a.m. at Alfaro’s Construction and Design Company in the DFC subdivision south of San Pedro.

Police reported that the company’s accountant, 27-year-old Oliver Torres, was preparing cash payments for employees when two men entered the office. Torres told investigators he was held at gunpoint while one of the assailants took cash and the other collected additional valuables. Initial police reports indicated that approximately $60,000 in cash had been stolen. However, during the High Court proceedings, the total value of the stolen property was stated to exceed $160,000 after accounting for the additional items allegedly taken.

Police later apprehended Ramos and Lopez shortly after the robbery and recovered a portion of the stolen cash and jewelry. Both men were charged and first appeared before the San Pedro Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and were subsequently remanded to the Kolbe Foundation-Belize Central Prison.

Investigators also identified a third individual believed to have been involved in the robbery. However, no additional arrests have been reported.

Although brazen daylight robberies are relatively uncommon in San Pedro, similar incidents have occurred in recent years. In January 2024, two employees of Caribeña Enterprise and Coral Cable Vision were on their way to make a bank deposit along Pescador Drive when they were intercepted by two men on a motorcycle. The suspects stole a bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene. Police later recovered the abandoned motorcycle, but no arrests were reported.

More recently, on March 5th of this year, LC Distributors, a liquor store on Coconut Drive south of San Pedro, was targeted in another daytime robbery. Just before lunchtime, two masked men allegedly entered the business, held employees at gunpoint, and stole cash from the register along with an undisclosed amount of Belize, United States, and Mexican currency from a safe.

Police have not reported any arrests in that case. The robbers reportedly locked the employees inside an office before fleeing the scene.