Meet your San Pedro Town Council Candidates: Part Two

With the municipal elections right around the corner, The San Pedro Sun takes the opportunity to present the Councilor Candidates to the San Pedro Town public. As such, questions have been issued to all candidates in an effort to learn more about them. In this issue, we present People’s United Party (PUP) candidates Undina Graniel and Marina Kay.

Editor’s Note: The San Pedro Sun invited both the UDP and PUP candidates to respond to the following questions. The United Democratic Party (UDP) councilor candidates did not meet the participation deadline.



Name: Undina Graniel

Party: People’s United Party



Why are you running and what makes you a good candidate?

I have decided to run with the PUP team because I believe that if we want to bring genuine change to this island we must do so by standing together. As a long-time resident, I have seen the toll mismanagement has taken on this community. I cherish this island we all call home and I believe that it is time to work towards real progress. I believe that we must strategize and commit to transparency and accountability so that we can effectively run a competent town council that truly works in favor of the people. I have always been a team player who values honesty, I believe this qualifies me to represent the people of La Isla Bonita.

Which Portfolio would you like to fulfill and why?



I am very interested in working with the health and wellness sector on the island. I believe that the town council can lobby with the central government and other health organizations to provide residents who are suffering from illnesses that require long-term treatment to receive it here on the island instead of having to leave and head to the mainland for treatment.

What do you understand to be the responsibility of the town council? What do you think is the single most important task you will have to do as a councilor?

The responsibility of the town council is to establish policies so as to bring progress to the island. To create an annual financial budget and consult with residents before approval and to set in place proper regulations for the welfare of our residents. As a councilor, the most important task I will have is to ensure that I always represent the best interest of the electorate. With that in mind, I would like to be part of the team that will develop programs that will address the critical issues affecting women and girls on the island. We must safeguard them.

If the opposition party should win most seats, how do you plan to work with them?

Communication and teamwork are key to any organization. If we all remain true to the people there should no issues. The common goal here is to serve the community.



Should you win, what would be your top three priorities for our community?

My top priorities would be to give the people what they have been asking for which is: transparency and accountability. Secondly, we must make it a priority to communicate with the public, consultation has been long forgotten and this needs to be reestablished. Thirdly, we must ensure that programs are implemented to empower our young people, our children, our young men, the elderly and women.

Do you have any final comments for the electorate?

For the past 15 years San Pedro has not been a priority. We need a change. I ask the community to give this young and dynamic PUP 7 the opportunity to humbly serve the people. On March 7 vote for change, vote for transparency, vote PUP7.

Name: Marina Kay

Party: People’s United Party (PUP)



Why are you running and what makes you a good candidate?

I am running because San Pedro has always been my home and it deserves better. We are all tired of the deplorable living conditions, children out of school, no proper healthcare and the list goes on. I have dedicated many years to volunteerism, cultural activities and educating our children and I will continue doing so to improve this island.

Which Portfolio would you like to fulfill and why?

As an educator, education is by far the most important to me. Brian Herbert wrote, “The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice”. However, our children are being robbed of that choice when there are not enough classrooms for them to learn in. I commit to working with organizations, central government, and other key stakeholders to offer alternative education for our children.

What do you understand to be the responsibility of the town council? What do you think is the single most important task you will have to do as a councilor?

In my opinion, the responsibility of the town council is to have a master plan for the proper development of the island to include quality living conditions, healthcare, education, sports, culture and all other aspects of the island for the benefit of all residents.

The most important task is to always serve the people and provide accountability and transparency throughout each process.

If the opposition party should win most seats, how do you plan to work with them?

My pledge has always been to serve my community. My oath will be to work as a team for the residents of San Pedro.

Should you win, what would be your top three priorities for our community?

My 3 priorities are

Work with key people to implement trade courses and certification for out of school youth. San Pedro is full of potential for smart investment and planning. So, I plan to work with the community to bring about investment and infrastructural improvements in the Education sector. I commit to being accountable to the people of San Pedro. So, I will support the Mayor in doing a thorough assessment of the town’s financial status and reporting the findings to the residents of San Pedro.

Do you have any final comments for the electorates?

My wonderful people of La Isla Bonita, I humbly ask you to give the PUP7 the opportunity to serve you. We all come from humble beginnings with family values and a passion to make San Pedro better. On March 7, vote for change, vote PUP 7

