Belize hosts meeting of Directors of Cooperation of the Central American Integration System (SICA)

Press Release – Government Press Office – August 29, 2018 – Belize, as Presidency Pro Tempore of SICA, hosted its first Meeting of Directors of Cooperation of the Central American Integration System (SICA) on 28th and 29th August 2018 in Belize City.

Among matters discussed, the meeting received a report on regional cooperation for the first semester of 2018, which highlighted the trend of international cooperation within SICA. The report indicated that the largest donor in the region continues to be the European Union, along with Germany followed by the Republic of China (Taiwan). Other topics discussed were the Preliminary Coordination of the XVII SICA Taiwan Mixed Commission and the coordination of regional cooperation with SICA and other regional entities.

The Directors of Cooperation of SICA have the responsibility of prioritizing the negotiations for regional projects, carrying out consultations with their national authorities to inform on regional projects, analyzing the results of regional cooperation, and providing recommendations and conclusions to the Council of Foreign Ministers of SICA.

During Belize’s Presidency Pro Tempore, the Directors of Cooperation of SICA plan to meet with the Directors of Cooperation of CARICOM to exchange best practices and experiences in South-South Cooperation.

The Meeting was chaired by Mrs. Orla Kantun Coleman, Director of International Affairs (Cooperation) in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS