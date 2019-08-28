Head of British diplomatic service travels to Belize

Permanent Under-Secretary of State (PUS) at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Sir Simon McDonald will pay an official visit to Belize on 30 August.

The Head of the British Diplomatic Service will visit Belize as part of a regional tour including Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

His visit will reaffirm the warm UK ties with Belize as well as providing the opportunity to discuss a wide range of international issues, such as illegal wildlife trade, regional stability, clean oceans and BREXIT.

During his visit, Sir Simon will pay a courtesy call on the Governor General, Sir Colville Young and have meetings with the Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Leader of the Opposition, the Organisation of American States (OAS), BATSUB and a number of CEO’s.

The PUS will also take the opportunity to visit the Chiquibul National Park to see some of the UK funded projects that have been carried out by Friends for Conservation and Development (FCD) before being given a guided tour of the Caracol Mayan Ruins by personnel from the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH). He will also participate in a scientific survey and outreach beach clean, which is taking place as part of the UK funded Commonwealth Litter Programme (CLiP). The work is being delivered in partnership with the Department of the Environment (DOE) Belize.

The PUS will depart the country on 1 September.

