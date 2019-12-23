Christmas Message from Andre Perez, PUP Standard Bearer for Belize Rural South

The 2019 Christmas Holidays are here and the year 2020 is just around the corner.

Hello, I am Andre Perez your PUP Standard Bearer for Belize Rural South.

This is the season to be happy with family and friends around. But it is a time to reflect on what 2019 has been and what can be done for the New Year.

This past year has been a difficult one, particularly seeing an unusual slow tourist season that has not been seen in years. Indeed, it has been a most challenging year economically affecting the social fabric of life that has given rise to violence and crime on both islands; Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye. Many of us living here in the Cayes have also lost dear friends and family. Access to health care remains an urgent priority for all of us.

However, the New Year brings an opportunity to believe again and to believe in each of us to create the change we want to see on our island communities.

We in Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye have always been resilient and resourceful people. We must continue to reach out to our less fortunate Belizeans who struggle on a daily basis to put food on the table or provide shelter or healthcare for their families. We need to give them a priority and the year 2020 must be theirs.

It is the year of hope, the year of general elections, the year to get it right!

Let’s make this New Year, the year where no obstacle will be too big to overcome as a united Belize and as united residents of our beautiful islands.

In a genuine spirit of the holidays, let’s stand together and nurture the seeds of hope, peace, and goodwill for the year 2020.

From Delia, Alanis, and I. My family to yours.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

TOGETHER let’s MAKE IT A BETTER ONE.

