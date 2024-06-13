Dr. Osmond Martinez elected PUP Standard Bearer for Toledo East

On Sunday, June 9th, the People’s United Party (PUP) hosted a convention for the Toledo East Constituency to elect a Standard Bearer for next month’s upcoming bye-election. The convention was held following the passing of Area Representative Honourable Mike Espat. Three PUP candidates contested the Standard Bearer seat, which included former Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment, Dr. Osmond Martinez, Nicanor Requena, brother of Toledo West’s area representative, Honourable Oscar Requena, and Melhem Espat, son of former Toledo East area representative, the late Honourable Espat. Following the counting, Dr. Martinez was declared the winner at the end of the day with 1,762 votes.

Per the counting reports, Espat received 1,281 votes and Requena 449 votes. The convention was deemed a significant success, with the participation of 3,556 voters. Two polling stations were established to accommodate the electorate in this large constituency, one in Bella Vista Village and the other in Punta Gorda Town. Both municipalities showed a bustling atmosphere, contrary to what a quiet Sunday would be like in these southern communities. Voters showed up to the polling areas early. The voting process started at 9AM with swarms of PUP supporters standing in line.

According to witnesses, Dr. Martinez had the loudest supporters. He was the first candidate to appear at the Bella Vista polling station and was received with loud cheers. At that time, Dr. Martinez said that the people were ready for a change, a new vision and leadership.

Requena made it to Bella Vista shortly after midday. He was very satisfied with the high voter turnout and felt confident people would support his candidacy. Meanwhile, in Punta Gorda, Melhem was on the ground mobilizing his supporters. He did not speak to the media but mentioned that it was a busy day for him and his team. The polls were to close at 4PM initially, but due to the number of voters, it was extended to another hour.

The counting started immediately after the polls closed at 5PM. Two hours later, PUP Chairman, the Honourable Henry Charles Usher, announced Dr. Martinez as the winner. “Dr. Osmond Martinez is the new Standard Bearer for the People’s United Party going towards victory in the by-election next month,” said Usher. “I congratulate the teams and the candidates for being on the ground since we announced the convention here in Toledo East,” Usher said. After electing a PUP Standard Bearer, the party must continue working together.

The new Standard Bearer, Dr. Martinez, thanked his supporters and said it was a lot of work and sacrifice during the campaign. “This is just the start,” he said. “We need to win the bye-election. We will continue to work harder. The outcome of this convention is because we are one team, one PUP.” Dr. Martinez commended the other candidates, Melhem Espat and Nicanor Requena.

In the upcoming bye-election, Dr. Martinez will run against Dennis’ Desho’ Williams, the Opposition’s Standard Bearer under the United Democratic Party.

The tentative date for the by-election is around July 22nd or 23rd, when a new area representative will be elected for Toledo East.