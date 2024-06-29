Toledo East by-election for new Area Representative set for July 17th

On Wednesday, July 17th, the constituents of Toledo East in southern Belize will democratically elect a new Area Representative in a by-election contested by three candidates seeking to replace the late Honourable Mike Espat. They include Dr. Osmond Martinez of the People’s United Party, Dennis Williams of the United Democratic Party, and Wil Maheia of the People’s National Party. The Toledo East constituency, with its 21 villages and Punta Gorda Town, is home to nearly 8,000 registered voters, each of whom has a voice in this crucial decision.

The Elections and Boundaries Department has notified that Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam has issued a Writ of Election for holding the by-election. The Writ informs that the day appointed for the nomination of candidates is Tuesday, July 2nd, ahead of the election process on Wednesday, July 17th.

The appointed Returning officer for the by-election is the Assistant Comptroller of Customs in the Belize Customs and Excise Department, Therese Martinez. Assisting her will be Election Clerk Marion Nolberto, Education Officer I at the Education Department in Punta Gorda, and Acting Finance Officer III Venancio Ack. This detailed process ensures a fair and transparent election.

The list of polling and counting stations was released on June 19th. It features a vast division stretching from Punta Gorda to 50 miles northeast in Bella Vista Village. Ten different locations will total 20 polling stations. The counting station will be at the Toledo Community College in Punta Gorda.

Dr. Martinez was the only candidate who earned his space in the race for the Toledo East seat via a convention. On June 9th, the PUP held a convention to elect a Standard Bearer for Toledo East after the passing of former area representative Honourable Espat. Three PUP candidates contested the Standard Bearer seat, which included former Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment, Dr. Martinez, Nicanor Requena, brother of Toledo West’s area representative, Honourable Oscar Requena, and Melhem Espat, son of the late Espat. Following the counting, Dr. Martinez was declared the winner at the end of the day with 1,762 votes. Melhem Espat was the second most popular candidate with 1,281 votes, followed by Nicanor Requena with 449 votes.