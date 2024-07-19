Dr. Osmond Martinez is the new Area Representative for Toledo East

With 3,268 votes, Dr. Osmond Martinez of the People’s United Party (PUP) won the Toledo East by-election on Wednesday, July 17th. Martinez’s opponent, Dennis Williams, with the United Democratic Party (UDP), garnered 1,169 votes, while William Maheia, under the People’s National Party (PNP), received 202 votes.

Ten polling stations were opened throughout this constituency in southern Belize, consisting of 21 villages and Punta Gorda Town. One of those villages with many registered electorates is Bella Vista, Martinez’s hometown. The energy in Bella Vista was electrifying as voters headed to the polling station to cast their votes. The PUP, UDP, and PNP machinery were visible across the villages and Punta Gorda. Members of the PUP, including Prime Minister Honorable John Briceño, supported the movement of voters. Mayors from other municipalities were also in full force support, including the mayor of San Pedro, Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, who briefly said he was there to see his colleague win the by-election.

Leader of the Opposition, Honorable Shyne Barrow, and the Honorable Hugo Patt were the only UDP elected members present supporting Williams’ machinery. The PNP camp also had a minimal presence of supporters but continued campaigning until the polling stations closed at 6PM.

The by-election results were to be announced around midnight; however, Martinez had been declared the winner before that time. Martinez told the media that it is a privilege to have garnered the trust of the Toledo East constituency and that the work starts immediately. “We need to create jobs, that is the best social protection program,” he said. “As such, we are working with a call center already and hope that by later this year or early next year, we can have 1,000 people hired. We will also continue working to get financing for the Punta Gorda hospital with assistance from South Korea.” Martinez said there are also infrastructure projects that need to take place in Toledo East to bring more services to the constituents.

Dr. Martinez will now replace the late Honorable Mike Espat, who passed away in April of this year. He first won the Standard Bearer post on June 9th during a PUP convention that saw two other contestants. These included Espat’s son, Melhem Espat, and Nicanor Requena, brother of PUP Toledo East Area Representative Honourable Oscar Requena.

Martinez, who once held the post of Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment, will now represent his people at the House of Representatives in the Capital city of Belmopan. It is unknown whether Dr. Martinez will be assigned a ministry in Briceño’s administration. The prime minister stated that Dr. Martinez is very talented and experienced. Briceño thanked the electorate and added that the newly elected area representative is an excellent asset for the party, the country, and Toledo East.