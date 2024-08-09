Amid UDP internal issues Daniel Guerrero withdraws his Standard Bearer application

Over the past weeks, there have been reports of several developments within the Opposition of the United Democratic Party (UDP), which have seen attempts to remove the current leader, the Honorable Moses’ Shyne’ Barrow. The controversies have led the UDP Standard Bearer for Belize Rural South (BRS) (Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker) Daniel Guerrero to withdraw his application.

The party chairman, Michael Peyrefitte, was notified via a letter from Guerrero dated August 3rd. Guerrero stated he had to make difficult decisions with the approaching general election. Given the current atmosphere in the UDP, Guerrero noted that he was withdrawing his application as UDP Standard Bearer for the BRS seat. Guerrero, however, made it clear that his support and loyalty to the party remain strong. This is the second Standard Bearer leaving the post. In September 2023, Jazelie ‘Jaz’ Azueta was removed from the post because she reportedly did not support a protest held by Belize City UDP members in San Pedro Town. While no new UDP candidate for BRS has been announced, it is alleged that someone from the mainland is interested in this post.

The height of the party’s internal issues seemed to have erupted on August 3rd when their National Party Council meeting was suspended. This followed a reportedly verbal altercation between the second deputy party leader Beverly Williams and leader Shyne Barrow. The Leader of the Opposition said there was a lot of toxicity and disorderly conduct, and that’s why the party chairman decided to suspend the meeting. It was reported that some UDP members demanded Barrow’s resignation to give the elected member of Albert, the Honorable Tracy Taegar- Panton, the opportunity.

As such, second deputy leader Williams submitted a petition for a national convention to the UDP secretariat, along with signatures from over 200 delegates. On August 6th, the party chairman Peyrefitte responded to Williams, denying the petition for a convention. The chairman’s response did not sit well with Williams. She considered it an act of totalitarianism and said they would do whatever was necessary to honor such a request. On the other hand, Barrow supported Peyrefitte’s decision. He noted that at a resolution passed at the party’s national convention last year, there would be no leadership challenge until after the next general elections.

While unofficial reports indicate that Panton and her supporters may consider seeking the courts for assistance in forcing the convention, Barrow is not fazed. He said, along with his supporters, that he would continue moving forward. Barrow still believes he has the support of the majority of the UDP, and the petition submitted by his opponents did not meet the desired expectations.