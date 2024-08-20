UDP introduces new Standard Bearer for Belize Rural South Ramon Vasquez

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has named Ramon Vasquez their new Standard Bearer for Belize Rural South (BRS), comprising Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye. Vasquez is the third standard bearer after Jazelie’ Jaz’ Azueta was removed and former Mayor Daniel Guerrero stepped down. Vasquez is now the new face for BRS; however, many in San Pedro Town are unfamiliar with him as he has been absent from the political stage for quite some time now.

Some islanders shared that they do not know or have heard of Vasquez before. Some believe that a representative for BRS should live on the Cayes and be known by the constituency. Vasquez lives in Belize City, and although he is said to have family ties in Caye Caulker, many residents on Ambergris Caye say they are not familiar with the new standard bearer.

Vasquez said that he is a son of the soil from Caye Caulker. “I think that Caye Caulker and San Pedro need my help; that is why I decided to go there instead of a division in Belize City,” he told the media during a press conference on Tuesday, August 13th. Vasquez added that he can serve better in BRS. He noted that the Cayes have many problems, and because of his connections to Caye Caulker, he feels confident he is the right person to represent this constituency. “You have the right to serve in any division you think you can help people to the best of your ability,” Vasquez said. The new BRS UDP candidate spoke about the issues affecting his party and believes this is the time he can assist them.

The announcement of Vasquez as the new UDP Standard Bearer for BRS has not sat well among some of the party supporters on Ambergris Caye. One of their staunch supporters, who preferred not to be named, shared that naming Vasquez for the post was not the best idea and may not favor the party in the next general election. Additionally, they stated that the committee on the island tried to get someone from the Cayes to sign up for the post, but no one was interested. One of the main reasons shared is that those approached for the post do not want to serve under the current UDP leader, the Honorable Moses’ Shyne’ Barrow. They hope for new leadership in the party and have supported the UDP-elected member from Albert, the Honourable Tracy Taegar-Panton. UDP supporters on the island are also looking for reform in the party, which is struggling with internal turmoil.

The following general election in Belize is to occur in November 2025. While many speculate that the current government under the People’s United Party may call early elections, Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño has denied such allegations. He said calling an early general election would interfere with their five-year Plan Belize agenda.