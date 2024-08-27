PUP endorses Andre Perez for Belize Rural South

The People’s United Party (PUP) has officially endorsed Andre Perez, the current Belize Rural South (BRS) standard bearer representative, for the 2025 General Elections. The endorsement occurred at Boca del Rio Beach Park in San Pedro Town on Friday, August 23rd. Many supporters and specially invited guests attended to support Perez’s candidacy to continue representing San Pedro and Caye Caulker.

Despite Prime Minister Honorable John Briceño’s absence due to other commitments, the endorsement convention saw several government ministers and officials, including the Honorable Kareem Musa, Honorable Oscar Mira, Honorable Oscar Requena, Honorable Florencio Marin Jr., Honorable Rodwell Ferguson, Honorable Kevin Bernard, Honorable Dolores Balderamos-Garcia, Honorable Gilroy Usher Jr., the Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Stuart Leslie, and Councilor Kaya Cattouse of the Belize City Council, attending to show their support for Perez. Perez was also accompanied by Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez and his Councillors, further demonstrating the party’s solidarity.

The event started just after 7PM, with Perez greeting everyone at the venue. He joined his colleagues in the front row of the seats, and Master of Ceremonies Vicky Coc started the formalities of the convention. Mayor Nuñez took the honor of delivering the welcome address. He highlighted his administration’s accomplishments alongside the partnership of area representative Perez, from rebuilding the Boca del Rio Bridge to the ongoing road infrastructure. Nuñez called on everyone to continue supporting the PUP, the party he says will continue working for Belize and the Belizean people.

Afterward, each minister was called to deliver their endorsement remarks. Mira was the first to the podium, followed by Marin Jr., Gilroy Usher Jr., Musa, Bernard, Balderamos-Garcia, Ferguson, and Requena. They all praised Perez, urging the BRS constituents to support him and vote for him in the upcoming general election. They also stated that more development and opportunities would come to BRS only with Perez and the PUP. Councillor Cattouse also spoke, highlighting the work her party has done in almost four years. She asked the constituents for their vote of confidence once again.

The highlight of the convention was when Perez was called to the stage to be formally endorsed by the Party Secretariat Lisford Castillo and Senior Justice of the Peace Baldemar Graniel. Andre Perez took the oath and officially accepted the endorsement to contest the BRS seat. Perez gave thanks for the opportunity and acknowledged everyone present and those always supporting him. “In San Pedro, through our work with the town council, we continue on the road infrastructure and the mobile health clinics, and we are bringing pivotal services to the island, such as from the Lands Department and the Vital Statistics Unit. Soon, we will have a Vital Statistics Unit in San Pedro, and we hope that the new General Public Hospital will be completed in the next two and a half years,” Perez said. “For Caye Caulker, besides their new health center, the National Health Insurance will soon start rolling there, along with the upgrade of streets in the Bahia area and Caye Caulker north,” Perez said an aggressive beach rehabilitation project will take place in the coming weeks with a deadline by Christmas of this year.

After the formalities were concluded, Andre Perez came off the stage to greet his supporters. He invited them to stay as the celebration continued with the performance of Punta Boys.