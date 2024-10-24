Shyne Barrow disregards UDP convention to replace him as leader

A political convention was held at the Civic Centre in Belize City on Sunday, October 20th, by the United Democratic Party (UDP) as part of the Alliance for Democracy movement to replace the current leader, Honorable Dr. Moses ‘Shyne’ Barrow. However, since then, no significant changes have been observed within the opposition party as Barrow remains at the helm of the UDP and has stated that those involved in the event, specifically Area Representatives Honorable Patrick Faber and Honorable Tracy Panton, are no longer members of his party. He claims that the convention was unlawful under the UDP constitution, and, as a result, the outcomes of the convention do not impact his position within the political organization.

Panton was elected as the party’s new leader during Sunday’s event. Over 2,000 attendees, including 347 delegates from 530 UDP who supported the proposal to reform the party and elect a new leader, were reported. Among those who supported the convention were UDP members from San Pedro Town.

However, Barrow dismissed the event, claiming it was merely an Alliance for Democracy gathering and not officially sanctioned by the UDP. Barrow stated that he is not considering stepping down as the leader of the UDP because he has substantial support from many party members. He questioned the legitimacy of the delegates who voted for a new leader, stating, “According to the UDP constitution, the secretary-general is supposed to verify the delegates’ legitimacy with the assistance of the party chairman. After that, the National Party Council needs to review the process. This is essential to protect the integrity of the elections.”

Barrow further condemned the event, labeling it fraud and deception orchestrated by the Alliance for Democracy Party and Panton. In a press release, the party said it respects the choice of individuals who wish to support any political organization. However, it denounced the ongoing attempts by this movement to confuse and mislead the public by using the UDP logo and name, calling it malicious, unscrupulous, and anti-democratic. Furthermore, Barrow officially announced on September 18th that Panton and Faber are no longer party members, noting that they rejected the party’s anti-corruption and political reform agenda under his leadership.

In response, Panton stated that the movement was supported by six strong men and a remarkable woman, Beverly Williams, who is her appointed second deputy leader. “The people have spoken to us, and I emphasize this clearly: they expressed their views in the last general elections, as well as in the village council elections, the municipal elections, and the bi-elections in Toledo East. They want a reset; they want a fresh start for the party and new leadership within it,” she remarked. Panton also highlighted that the convention brought many of her colleagues together to help identify new leaders for the party.

Panton also announced that the elected UDP Area Representative for Corozal North, Honorable Hugo Patt, is welcome to join her as the party’s first deputy leader. However, Patt clarified that he is not part of Panton’s movement. In a press release dated October 22nd, he reaffirmed that he remains a member of the National Executive and the leadership team, alongside party leader Honourable Barrow, chairman Michael Peyrefitte, and deputy chairman Alberto August, all of whom were elected during the party’s national convention on August 13th of this year.

While turmoil continues within the opposition party, Barrow maintains his leadership. In addition to addressing the party’s challenges, he is preparing for the screening of a Disney documentary about his life. The hour-and-a-half documentary, “The Honorable Shyne,” is scheduled to be viewed in Belize on November 16th and will be released by Disney on November 18th.