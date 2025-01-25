Prime Minister Hon. Dr. John Briceño set to retire after a second term in office

Belizeans are set to vote in the general election scheduled for 2025, where they will choose either to re-elect the current government led by the People’s United Party (PUP) or to elect a new administration. Prime Minister Honorable Dr. John Briceño, a prominent figure in the PUP for decades, seeks re-election for a second term. On Wednesday, January 22nd, Briceño shared with reporters in Belize City that he hopes to retire from electoral politics after serving a second term.

Briceño mentioned that this decision has been a topic of discussion with his family, considering he has dedicated over 30 years to public service in the political arena. “It’s quite likely this will be my last election,” he said. “That’s my plan. I will continue managing the party and, more importantly, the government the way we have done so far, with a firm hand.” Briceño stated that if he is re-elected, he will complete his final term in office by delivering his best work, after which he plans to retire to spend more time with his family.

The Prime Minister did not specify who would succeed him after his departure, but he mentioned several potential candidates. These included the current Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources, the Honorable Cordel Hyde; the Minister of Home Affairs, the Honorable Kareem Musa; the Minister of Tourism, the Honorable Anthony Mahler; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Honorable Francis Fonseca.

Briceño and the PUP achieved a landslide victory in the general election held on November 11, 2020. The PUP won 26 out of 31 constituencies. At the same time, the United Democratic Party (UDP), the ruling party at the time, only secured five seats: Albert, Mesopotamia, Queen’s Square, Collet, and Corozal North. Under the leadership of Honorable Dr. Moses ‘Shyne’ Barrow, the UDP has stated that they are prepared for the upcoming 2025 general election. However, many observers of the political landscape believe that the PUP is in a stronger position to be re-elected for another five-year term.