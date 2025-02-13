Belizeans set to elect a new government on March 12th

On February 11th, Prime Minister Honorable Dr. John Briceño announced that Wednesday, March 12th, will be the general election, making it a public and bank holiday. The election will allow Belizeans to choose whether to re-elect their government or select a new administration.

Prime Minister Briceño, accompanied by his brother Jaime Briceño, Deputy Prime Minister Honorable Cordel Hyde, and senior minister Honorable Francis Fonseca, also visited the Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam, on February 11th to dissolve the National Assembly (Parliament) and issue a writ for the election.

Later that day, Briceño hosted a brief live stream at the Sir Edney Cain building in the capital city of Belmopan to make an important announcement. Standing alongside all 31 candidates for government, Briceño delivered a four-minute address. In his speech, the Prime Minister informed the Belizean people that his government has fulfilled its promises and will continue to work on Plan Belize to maintain their trust. “Plan Belize is making good on its pledge to a national transformation with this sterling report card in hand,” he said. “After careful reflection and prayer, I have decided that now is the appropriate time to seek from you a renewal of our electoral mandate.” Briceño concluded his speech by urging Belizeans to trust in him and his party for a second term, announcing that nomination day is set for February 24th.

Both the governing People’s United Party (PUP) and the opposition, the United Democratic Party (UDP), along with any third parties, have less than a month to prepare their campaigns and machinery. The PUP is currently seen as the favorite, as the UDP reportedly faces internal conflicts.

The opposition leader, Honorable Dr. Moses ‘Shyne’ Barrow, has already announced part of his slate of candidates. Meanwhile, Honorable Tracy Taegar-Panton, the Albert Area Representative and leader of the Alliance for Democracy faction of the UDP, expressed the need for a reset on important national issues. Panton, who Barrow claims has been expelled from the UDP, stated that she is prepared for the elections on March 12th and is appealing to Belizeans for their support.

While Panton says she still identifies with the UDP, she is reportedly working on presenting candidates under her leadership. Barrow is also preparing to announce the full slate of his candidates. The Elections and Boundaries Commission has yet to determine whether Barrow’s and Panton’s slates will be allowed to run under the UDP’s red color.

Local campaigns begin

As all candidates launch their campaigns across the country, in Belize Rural South (BRS), which includes Caye Caulker and San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye, PUP Standard Bearer and current Area Representative, Honorable Andre Perez is already working on assembling his team. Perez has been busy, and on Wednesday, February 12th, he expressed that it has been an honor to serve as the Area Representative for his constituency.

“I am also honored to serve in the Cabinet as a minister and grateful to Prime Minister Briceño for his confidence in me,” he stated. Perez addressed the residents of Caye Caulker and San Pedro, making it clear that he is available and ready to serve with humility and dedication for a second term. He emphasized that the Cayes can look forward to increased development and services if re-elected with the PUP. One major improvement he highlighted is the upcoming hospital in San Pedro, which is expected to be completed by 2026, which will also benefit Caye Caulker.

On the other hand, the UDP is aiming to win the BRS seat with its candidate, businessman Mahmoud ‘Dani’ Lagha. Although his team has not announced specific plans, Lagha has expressed that he is ready for the upcoming general election. A third candidate for this seat is Abner Bacab, an Emergency Medical Technician from the Belizean Justice Movement. Bacab has also stated that he is prepared and confident that the electorate in the BRS constituency will support him on March 12th.

In San Pedro, some voters expressed surprise that the next general elections are being called so soon. Others suggested that this is a strategy by the current administration to secure a second term in office, given the Opposition’s weakness. Additionally, some voters stated that they are prepared to participate and will head to the polls to make their voices heard in the upcoming elections.

The PUP, which had been out of power for 13 years, won the General Elections on November 12, 2020. This victory was historic for the PUP, as the blue party won 26 out of 31 constituencies. For the first time, a non-Belize City resident, John Briceño, became Prime Minister. It was also a decisive victory in Belize Rural South, where seasoned UDP politician Manuel Heredia Jr. was replaced by Perez, who received support from over half of the 8,586 registered voters.

Almost five years later, Belizeans can decide whether to grant the current administration a second term in office. This election will serve as a referendum on Briceño’s administration and its performance during its first term. Voters will also have the option to support the Opposition or a third party to form the next government.