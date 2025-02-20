The PUP begins the campaign season with a large National Convention

With general elections scheduled for March 12th, the campaign season is officially underway across the country. The governing People’s United Party (PUP) launched its election campaign with a massive national convention on Sunday, February 16th, at the Civic Center in Belize City. All 31 standard bearers, along with their delegates and supporters, gathered inside the center while many others waited outside for the afterparty.

Inside, the crowd stood in support of their standard bearers, holding posters and banners. Belize Rural South (BRS), which includes the Cayes—Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye—was among the constituencies represented. Standard bearer Andre Perez was accompanied by a large group of islanders at the national convention.

The rally began with Party Secretariat Linsford Castillo welcoming everyone to the political gathering. Following this, senior minister Francisco Fonseca, the standard bearer for Freetown, addressed the crowd, highlighting the successes of his administration. Fonseca emphasized improvements in infrastructure, housing, education, and healthcare, among other areas. He urged supporters at the rally, as well as those across the country, to back him for a second term in office.

The event continued with Party Secretariat Castillo conducting a roll call, allowing each Area Representative to send a message to their constituents. Perez informed the electorate in BRS that more initiatives are on the way should he secure a second term. He discussed the upcoming general hospital in San Pedro, which will also serve Caye Caulker. Additionally, he mentioned the new Caye Caulker Health Centre, improvements to road infrastructure, and other plans aimed at enhancing Belize’s prime tourism destination.

Party Chairman Henry Charles Usher encouraged everyone to come out and vote in the upcoming election. His message urged voters to give the People’s United Party (PUP) another term in office to continue the country’s development under their Plan Belize agenda.

Before the rally concluded, the PUP Executive reappointed Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño as Party Leader. Briceño stated that they are ready to continue delivering for the Belizean people. “From day one, we hit the ground running with Plan Belize,” he said. “Belizeans have seen the results—more work and less crime. Today, Belizeans have more hope and less fear. You have a government that values hard work, and because of this, Belize is moving forward.”

The afterparty featured performances by several Belizean artists both inside the civic center and outside the complex. As election day approaches, rallies are expected to take place across the country in each respective constituency. A rally is anticipated in BRS in the upcoming weeks following nomination day on March 24, 2025.