Manuel Heredia returns to politics in Belize Rural South

Former Area Representative for Belize Rural South (BRS), which includes Caye Caulker and Ambergris Caye, Manuel Heredia has come out of retirement to run for the upcoming general elections scheduled for March 12th. Heredia is once again seeking candidacy for the United Democratic Party (UDP) under the leadership of Honourable Tracy Panton. He previously held the BRS seat from 2003 to 2020.

In an interview with The Sun, Heredia explained that his decision to return to politics stems from the need for a stronger candidate to address the issues facing the BRS constituency. He mentioned that many voters from BRS have been urging him to come back. “I did not foresee my return to politics, but I am answering the call of the people,” he stated.

Heredia, who served as the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Civil Aviation during the UDP administration led by Dean Barrow, emphasized his commitment to improving the local economy, enhancing tourism infrastructure, and collaborating with local authorities and the central government to foster community development on the islands.

Heredia’s candidacy was announced on Tuesday, February 18th, and his endorsement is considered a significant move for the UDP as they prepare to challenge the current Area Representative, Honourable Andre Perez. Supporters of Heredia believe that his political experience will be crucial for the UDP under Panton’s leadership.

Some residents of San Pedro praised Heredia’s decision to return to politics, while others feel that his political career is over and that he should continue to enjoy his retirement. Meanwhile, another group of residents expressed concern that the ongoing internal conflicts within the UDP will hinder both Heredia and the party in the upcoming general elections.

Two UDP Candidates to contest this election

One factor that will make this general election interesting is the presence of two factions within the UDP. One candidate running for the BRS seat is island businessman Mahmoud ‘Dani’ Lagha, who is representing the faction led by the Honorable Moses ‘Shyne’ Barrow. Although neither candidate has announced specific campaign plans, Lagha expressed his readiness to represent the BRS constituency and is looking forward to receiving their support on election day.

As election day approaches, all candidates contesting the BRS seat will be officially nominated on Monday, February 24th, which is designated as Nomination Day. The candidates include Andre Perez from the governing People’s United Party, Manuel Heredia Jr.Mahmoud ‘Dani’ Lagha, who represents their respective UDP factions, and Abner Bacab, who is from the Belize Justice Movement.