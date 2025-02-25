Who will be the next Belize Rural South Area Representative? Four Candidates officially nominated for the 2025 General Election

Political candidates across Belize were officially nominated on Monday, February 24th, to participate in the General Election scheduled for March 12th. Nomination Day provides an opportunity for candidates to demonstrate their support through parades. In the Belize Rural South (BRS) constituency, which includes Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, the ruling People’s United Party (PUP), two factions of the United Democratic Party (UDP), and the Belizeans Justice Movement presented their candidates to contest the seat in the upcoming elections.

At around 10:30 AM, the PUP was the first to arrive at the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) for Nomination Day. Their candidate, Andre Perez, was nominated by the required six registered voters from BRS. Accompanied by supporters waving banners, Perez, along with his nominators—Mary Rodriguez, Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez, Juana Julia Martinez, Carlos Barrientos, Porfirio Gusman, and Ahmad Harmouch—entered the SPTC building.

When Perez emerged from the building, his supporters erupted in cheers. He addressed the BRS constituents present at the event, stating, “I accept the nomination to continue representing you all and to carry on the work for you, the people. I represent you all, and my job is to work for you all.” He emphasized that if granted a second term in office, he will remain committed to leading a party that includes everyone.



The next candidate to be nominated was Abner Bacab from the Belizean Justice Movement. He and his supporters arrived at the SPTC building just before 1 p.m. Upon entering the building, Martin Dawson, Cesar Cerpa, Marleni Bacab, Elvia Catzim, Carolina Bacab, and Elidia Catzim officially nominated Bacab.

Bacab urged voters to choose their representative wisely, emphasizing the importance of selecting individuals over party affiliation. “Vote for the person, not for the party,” he stated. “Vote for the candidate who has accomplished much for our area and the tourism industry and who will continue to strive for the best for our constituents.” As an Emergency Medical Technician, Bacab highlighted the need to upgrade medical services on the island. He pointed out that caring for natural resources is essential, as these resources are the primary drivers of the local economy.

Shortly after 1:30PM, seasoned politician Manuel Heredia, returning from retirement, marched with his supporters to receive his nomination. Heredia is running for the UDP under the leadership of the Honourable Tracy Panton. Heredia showcased his presence with supporters chanting and playing music.

Once inside the building, Ian Forte, Elsa Paz, Rudolph Hernandez, Ruben Gonzalez, Fernando Sosa, and Grabriel Zetina officially nominated him. Heredia stated that he returned to politics in response to his supporters’ call. “It was not an easy decision, but I cannot allow our islands to be destroyed by someone who believes in dictatorship; we will not let this happen,” he told his supporters. He emphasized the importance of having an area representative accessible to the people, noting, “The people are the boss.” Heredia also highlighted that many constituents in BRS are dissatisfied with the current area representative and expressed confidence that they will send a strong message on election day.

The final candidate from the UDP faction, led by Honourable Moses ‘Shyne’ Barrow, was businessman Mahmoud ‘Dani’ Lagha. He and his supporters arrived at the nomination station just before 3PM. Lagha encountered a minor setback when two of his nominators were not registered in the BRS, requiring him to find additional supporters for his nomination quickly. He also faced a challenge regarding his eligibility to participate in the upcoming general election due to concerns about his presumed dual nationality (Lebanese). However, the Returning Officer from the Elections and Boundaries Commission, Anthony Mai, accepted Lagha’s candidacy after consulting with Chief Elections Officer Josephine Tamai.

Lagha was nominated by Raheem Diego, Pablo Ico, Alma Ack, Samuel Torres, Celcia Benguche, and Jeremy Jones. Outside the SPTC building, Lagha expressed his readiness for election day and thanked Barrow for trusting him. “I will be working hard to help everyone achieve a better Belize Rural South and a better Belize,” Lagha stated. He also mentioned, “Regarding my Lebanese nationality, I gave it up two months ago, and now I only hold Belizean nationality.” Despite arriving with only a few supporters, Lagha anticipates more support on March 12th.

With Nomination Day now behind us, the four candidates will officially appear on the ballot for the BRS constituency on the March 12th General Election. Eligible voters can vote at designated polling stations from 7AM to 6PM. Residents of San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye will vote at the San Pedro High School and the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School. In Caye Caulker, voters will cast their ballots at the Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School.