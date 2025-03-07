Belize Rural South Standard Bearers participate in debate ahead of general election

As the next general election approaches, the four candidates vying for Area Representative of Belize Rural South (BRS) participated in a Standard Bearer Debate on Wednesday, March 5th. The event took place at the Lions Den in San Pedro Town and was organized by The San Pedro Sun and Reef TV/Radio. Starting at 7 PM, the candidates answered questions addressing issues that impact the constituency. The invitation-only event was simultaneously broadcast on Reef TV/Radio and across social media to allow the public to watch and listen to the debate. The participants included Andre Perez from the People’s United Party (PUP), José Manuel Heredia from the United Democratic Party (UDP) representing the Tracy Panton faction, Mahmoud ‘Dani’ Lagha from the Moses ‘Shyne’ Barrow UDP faction, and Abner Bacad from the Belizeans Justice Movement.

The debate included opening statements, questions from the public, a period for rebuttals among the candidates, and closing statements. Janelle Cowo-Gonzalez from The Sun was the moderator, while Tamara Sniffin of The San Pedro Sun was the presenter. John E. Greif V, also from The Sun, was the timekeeper, ensuring each participant responded within the allotted time.

At the start, presenter Sniffin reviewed the event’s regulations, explaining that the goal of the debate was to encourage candidates to present well-reasoned viewpoints with minimal preparation time. The candidates were instructed to evaluate and defend their positions on specific questions. Sniffin cautioned the candidates that personal attacks would not be permitted and assured them that everyone would receive equal treatment. Additionally, police officers were present to maintain law and order among the audience throughout the debate.

Each candidate was given three minutes to present themselves, followed by a question-and-answer segment. The debate comprised five questions highlighting various issues: the environment, housing, infrastructure (such as roads and utility services), transparency, accountability, sustainable development, and subvention.

The first question focused on subvention. The first candidate had one minute to respond, while the others were allowed two minutes, as they could include rebuttals in their comments. After the round, the first candidate was permitted another minute to reply.

Candidate Lagha was the first to address the question regarding how to increase financial support from the central government, given that BRS contributes significantly to government revenue through tourism taxes and the General Sales Tax. Lagha noted that there needs to be a change in the tax system for better efficiency. Candidate Bacab expressed that it is unfortunate that BRS does not receive its fair share from the central government, especially since the constituency contributes so much to taxes. Candidate Heredia mentioned that under a previous UDP administration, municipalities like San Pedro had a degree of autonomy, which allowed more taxes to remain within the constituency. He emphasized that maintaining this autonomy is important so that more funds stay in BRS, and he pledged to ensure that more tax revenue remains on the Cayes under his leadership.

In contrast, candidate Perez stated that more autonomy would be granted to municipalities during another term with the PUP. This would empower them to collect certain taxes and even allow them to apply for loans for their respective projects.

The second question addressed environmental protection and development. The candidates were asked to discuss sustainable development and the insufficient enforcement of environmental protections. Bacab pointed out that a key issue is the lack of consultation regarding large development projects. He emphasized that achieving sustainable development requires public meetings to gather feedback from the community and experts on what is best for the environment and the local communities. Heredia added that in the past, Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) were conducted before any development project was approved. “EIAs were required depending on the size of the project, and consultations were a must to get the pulse of the people,” he said. “To achieve a balance, a certain percentage of the area to be developed should be kept for conservation and the rest for development,” Heredia called out the cutting of mangroves and dredging around the islands. He said this ongoing activity will have a negative impact on the livelihoods of islanders.

Perez said that the cutting of mangroves and dredging is a matter his government inherited. “All our water sides have been sold off,” he said. “These mangrove areas are now private lands. We have an office of the Department of Environment on the island now, and we are fighting the fight based on what we inherited.” Perez stated that they are carefully reviewing all development projects and that anyone breaking the law will face penalties.

Candidate Lagha was unable to continue during the third question, so the discussion proceeded with Bacab, Heredia, and Perez participating. The topic of housing for the labor force was introduced. Heredia acknowledged the importance of large tourism construction projects, including housing schemes for their employees. Perez then spoke, highlighting that housing for island workers is a significant issue. “In the next ten years we have to plan well, jobs, health and housing,” he noted. To address the situation, Perez announced that if he is re-elected, his government will manage a more than $200 million investment in northern Ambergris Caye, which will include the creation of housing opportunities.

Bacab discussed the area’s existing lack of housing and community development infrastructure. “In the case of San Pedro, the municipality is growing; more people are going to move to the island. If we do not do things right, this problem will continue because there are areas on the island where people are living without electricity and water services because of the lack of proper planning and prioritizing. That needs to change,” Bacab said.

As the debate progressed, the next segment focused on transparency and public meetings. Perez stepped up to address this issue, explaining that times are changing. He emphasized that consultation can be viewed as a way for authorities to engage with the public through social media or in-person office meetings. “Transparency and public meetings, it happens every day,” Perez said. “People can engage with me on a daily basis through the current technology to which I can access. That for me is freedom and democracy.”

Bacab, however, disagreed with Perez and emphasized the importance of continuing public meetings. He argued that face-to-face engagement is essential for gathering feedback to promote sustainable development and enhance transparency. Bacab and Perez engaged in a back-and-forth rebuttal during the question-and-answer segment. Heredia repeatedly inquired about transparency concerning the reported destruction of the environment. Perez, the current Area Representative under the PUP, maintained that they are addressing inherited issues, as many developments on the islands are taking place on privately owned lands that previous administrations reportedly sold off. The candidates were given ten minutes to respond to their opponents’ answers.

The debate concluded with each candidate delivering a closing statement. Lagha, who had to leave at the beginning, shared a message with his supporters. He apologized for his abrupt exit, stating, “As many of you know, I am observing Ramadan and fasting from sunrise to sunset. This is a significant time for reflection and devotion, and I have been dedicated to tirelessly campaigning for our community throughout the day. I truly believe in my vision for San Pedro and the positive change we can bring together. While I regret missing the debate, I want to assure you that my commitment to serving our people remains unwavering.” He requested that everyone understand his situation and continue to support him.

In conclusion, Presenter Sniffin stated, “We would like to thank the candidates, Honorable Andre Perez, Mr. Manuel Heredia, Mr. Abner Bacab, and Mr. Mahmoud “Dani” Lagha, for attending tonight’s debate. We also thank our sponsors, Reef TV/Radio, The San Pedro Sun, Coral Cable Vision, The San Pedro Lions Club, and the San Pedro Chapter of the Belize Tourism Industry Association.”

The Belize Rural South electorate is encouraged to vote for the candidate they believe will best serve as their next Area Representative on General Elections Day, which is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, 2025.