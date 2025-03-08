Electoral Process in Belize: Exercise your right to vote!

Belize’s electoral process is a cornerstone of its democratic governance, ensuring free and fair elections since its independence. This process involves several key steps, including candidate nomination, campaigning, and voting. In the upcoming 2025 general elections, Belizean’s will head to the polls on March 12th to elect 31 members of the House of Representatives.

On February 24th the candidates from various parties, including the People’s United Party (PUP), the United Democratic Party (UDP), and alternative parties like the Belize Justice Movement, submitted their nominations. Notably, the UDP did not contest in four divisions, which resulted in two unopposed PUP candidates being appointed to the House of Representatives without elections.

During the campaign period, candidates focus on local issues and party platforms. However, challenges such as voter apathy and limited policy differences between the major parties persist.

On voting day, polling stations will be open from 7AM to 6PM on Wednesday, March 12th. Voters must present their voter ID to cast their ballots. Specific regulations will be in effect throughout the country on election day. These include a prohibition on consuming alcoholic beverages until midnight, a requirement for employers to allow their employees to vote, a ban on loud music around polling stations, and a restriction on photography within polling places.

In San Pedro Town, part of the Belize Rural South constituency, voters will participate in the same national process. They will cast their ballots at Polling Area 27, which includes the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School and the San Pedro High School/San Pedro Junior College. Caye Caulker residents will vote at Police areas 34 and 38, which will be the Caye Caulker Roman Catholic School.

Contesting the Belize Rural South seat are Abner Bacab for the Belizean Justice Movement, Andre Perez for the PUP, and Manuel Heredia Jr. and Mahmoud Lagha, under the UDP. Returning Officer Anthony Mai will preside over the electoral process for this constituency. Counting votes will occur at the San Pedro High School starting at 8PM.

Given the importance of local representation, residents must exercise their right to vote and ensure their voices are heard in national governance. Voting remains an essential civic duty despite challenges such as voter apathy and limited policy differences between major parties. It allows citizens to influence the country’s direction and express their preferences.

Citizens can communicate their desires for governance by participating in the electoral process. Even in constituencies with limited choices, voting can be a powerful form of protest or endorsement. Therefore, all eligible Belizeans are encouraged to vote on March 12 to help shape the future of their nation.