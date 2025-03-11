PUP BRS Standard Bearer Andre Perez hosts pre-election rally

The 2025 General Election is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12th. The ruling People’s United Party (PUP) has been actively campaigning and holding rallies nationwide to enhance its re-election chances. In Belize Rural South (BRS), which includes San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker, Standard Bearer Andre Perez and his team held a rally on Friday, March 7th, at Boca del Rio Beach Park. The efforts to rally more supporters continued with a Sports Day event on Sunday, March 9th at the same location.

The rally on Friday, following the PUP motto “Stay Pan Track,” featured special guests, including Prime Minister Honorable John Briceño, Standard Bearer for Orange Walk Central and his wife Rossana Briceño (who is also the Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children), aswell as other parliamentary colleagues supporting Perez’s candidacy. These included Caribbean Shores Standard Bearer Kareem Musa, Orange Walk East Standard Bearer Kevin Bernard, Fort George Standard Bearer Henry Charles Usher, and newly appointed Belize Rural North Standard Bearer Marconi Leal Jr.

The formalities began shortly after 8 PM, with Master of Ceremonies Patricia ‘Patty’ Arceo welcoming the crowd of supporters and special guests. San Pedro’s Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez delivered the welcoming remarks, urging the electorate from BRS to come out on election day and support the PUP. He briefly highlighted the contributions made by his administration, with assistance from Perez, for the benefit of the island community and encouraged everyone to continue their support for further improvements in the area.

After a short musical intermission, Bernard told the audience that the PUP government has been working for all Belizeans since day one. He emphasized that Perez and all the Standard Bearers have rolled up their sleeves and worked hard to make their constituencies better places for everyone. “After all we have accomplished, I am confident that the great people of Belize Rural South will deliver a resounding victory for the People’s United Party,” he stated.

Following a brief musical intermission, it was Leal Jr.’s turn to speak as he sought to become a Member of Parliament for the first time following his father’s retirement. “I am here to tell you that a vote for Mr. Perez is a vote for continued progress in this country and for Belize Rural South,” he stated. Leal Jr. emphasized that with the support of the electorate, they can maintain the momentum of improvement nationwide.

Next, the Standard Bearer for Caribbean Shores, Musa, commended Prime Minister Briceño’s administration. He discussed past commitments made by the previous administration regarding a hospital for the islands. Musa asserted that, thanks to the current administration and Andre Perez’s hard work, the islands will finally see that hospital come to fruition. “If you want more growth, more prosperity, and more development in Belize Rural South, vote for Andre Perez on March 12th,” Musa urged.

The undisputed Charles Usher expressed his belief that Perez will be re-elected due to his leadership skills and ability to listen to the community. “Since the day he was elected, Perez has been actively working for San Pedro, Caye Caulker, and the islands, ensuring that the hospital is being constructed,” Usher stated. “Another promise that will come to fruition in this new term is the establishment of a high school in Caye Caulker.” Usher continued to praise Perez for the development and opportunities being provided in the Cayes, indicating that more progress is on the way with another PUP administration.

Arceo thanked all the speakers who had addressed the audience and warmly welcomed Perez to the microphone. Perez expressed gratitude to everyone who had attended the rally from various San Pedro and Caye Caulker areas. He acknowledged that much has been accomplished, but more work still needs to be done. He discussed improvements in education, road infrastructure, and the rollout of the National Health Insurance, which has benefited everyone in Belize Rural South.

“There is much more in store for Belize Rural South through Plan Belize 2.0,” Perez said. “We have achieved a lot, but land issues continue to be a challenge. We need to find solutions, and with the support of the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, and this government, we will find those solutions, particularly for first-time landowners. The younger generation deserves greater access to opportunities and a chance to own land.”

Before Prime Minister Briceño delivered his remarks, his wife, Her Excellency Rossana Briceño, received a donation from Mayor Wally Nuñez and the San Pedro Town Council for a Cancer Support Group that falls under Mrs. Briceño’s leadership. She graciously accepted the donation, stating that it would help women in the country who need assistance with medical bills related to cancer treatments.

In closing the formalities, Prime Minister Briceño urged everyone to prepare to exercise their civic duty and vote in the 2025 General Election. He praised Perez for his dedication to his constituency and encouraged the electorate to support him. “He has never turned his back on the people of Belize Rural South,” he remarked to the crowd. “He has always worked for you. Thanks to Perez, we are now building a hospital for the Cayes.” Briceño highlighted the promises made by the previous administration and commended Perez for his achievements during the four-and-a-half years of his first term. “Because of all his hard work, we need Perez to continue representing Belize Rural South,” he emphasized. Briceño further noted that the growth in tourism on the islands is a direct result of Perez’s efforts.

He concluded by stating that more progress is on the horizon for the islands, mentioning the construction of a larger airport in northern Ambergris Caye, which would enhance tourism and create job opportunities for island residents.

The rally continued with a raffle, during which many attendees won fantastic prizes. Afterwards, the Super Furia Band from Orange Walk Town performed for the rest of the evening.



Sports Day

Two days later, on Sunday, Perez hosted a Sports Day at Boca del Rio Beach Park to commemorate National Heroes and Benefactors Day. The event was a lot of fun, featuring several teams competing in basketball and beach soccer. Attendees enjoyed live music from the Caribbean Kings and plenty of food and drinks.