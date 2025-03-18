Andre Perez celebrates his re-election with Victory Rally in Belize Rural South

After the 2025 General Election on March 12th, the People’s United Party (PUP) retained power. Its re-elected and newly elected candidates hosted victory rallies throughout the country. In the Belize Rural South (BRS) constituency, which includes Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, Andre Perez held his victory rally on Saturday, March 15th, in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The celebration continued the next day with another rally in Caye Caulker.

The event aimed to thank all those who supported Perez’s candidacy and began with a parade from Angel Coral Street in downtown San Pedro to Boca del Rio Beach Park shortly after 4PM. Following the parade, a short ceremony took place at the park, featuring official speeches and live entertainment. Mistress of Ceremonies Vicky Coc welcomed the crowd and invited the Mayor of San Pedro, Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, to the podium.

Nuñez congratulated Perez on his re-election as Area Representative for Belize Rural South (BRS) and praised the constituency’s electorate. “You voted for the betterment of Belize Rural South, and we will continue to work towards providing more services and benefits for everyone,” he stated. The Mayor emphasized that his administration would continue to collaborate with Perez’s office to deliver for the island community.

In response, Perez pledged to work even harder for BRS, one of the strongest divisions in the country. “I will be in my office and on the field every day and will make time for all of you,” he said. “With your support, my team and I will remain focused on our duties, our ministry, and our constituents. A significant amount of work lies ahead of us. We have accomplished a great deal, but there is still much more to be done. Together with the San Pedro Mayor and the Village Council in Caye Caulker, we will achieve more.” Perez noted that some upcoming projects include a large beach enrichment initiative for San Pedro, aimed at beautifying the island and addressing issues such as erosion.

The victory rally in Caye Caulker took place on Sunday, March 16th, at approximately 11AM at Palapa Gardens. During the event, Perez expressed gratitude to the Hicaqueños for their support and committed to delivering more for them during his upcoming second term in office. Some of the planned upgrades include improvements to road infrastructure and education, as well as other areas.

On Monday, March 17th, Andre Perez was officially sworn in as the BRS Area Representative in Belmopan, the Capital City. He was also assigned to the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation.